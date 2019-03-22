‘The View’s’ Ana Navarro Blasts Donald Trump, Fact Checks Him Over John McCain ‘Lies’

Ana Navarro, a Republican strategist who worked on Senator John McCain’s 2008 presidential campaign, blasted President Donald Trump as a “liar” for statements he made over the past week about the late Arizona senator, who died of brain cancer in August 2018.

The president took to Twitter with several pointed comments directed at McCain over the weekend of March 16 to 17. He also made remarks about the late senator during a sit-down at the White House with Brazil President Jair Bolsonaro on March 18 and during a public appearance in Ohio on March 19.

On the March 21 episode of The View, Navarro sat in as the fifth panelist at the table and called the president a “pathological president” after comments he made on March 19 during a speech at a tank factory in Lima, Ohio, reported CNN. The president claimed he had to approve McCain’s funeral and that he didn’t get a “thank you” after McCain was allowed to lie in state in the Capitol building.

An irate Navarro called the claims that the president had to approve McCain’s funeral a lie.

“He got the funeral that he deserved,” Navarro said as she fact-checked the president on-air. “He got the funeral that he earned through more than 60 years of service and sacrifice and pain for this country, something that Donald Trump knows nothing about. He didn’t approve anything other than the plane, which they could have gotten themselves. It was Congress who allowed John McCain to lay in state. It was the National Cathedral that allowed John McCain’s mass to be held there.”

On @TheView, Ana Navarro responds to President Trump's comments about Sen. John McCain's funeral: "John McCain didn't get the funeral he wanted. He got the funeral he deserved. He got the funeral that he earned" https://t.co/1eMiM7UTI5 pic.twitter.com/Jlb0ryDIh8 — This Week (@ThisWeekABC) March 21, 2019

Navarro was also upset that the president claimed that McCain had not done enough for veterans.

In an official transcript that details Donald Trump’s remarks made during his Ohio appearance from The White House, the president allegedly led those in attendance to believe it was he, not McCain who “got choice and accountability” for veterans.

I am thrilled to be here in Ohio with the hardworking men and women of the Lima Army Tank Plant! We are here today to celebrate a resounding victory for all of you, for Northwest Ohio, for our GREAT MILITARY, and for our entire Country…https://t.co/ZWbjX0Be9m — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 20, 2019

Navarro put the president on blast, reminding viewers of the ABC daytime series that it was both McCain and Senator Bernie Sanders who passed the Choice and Accountability Act in 2014.

“It was signed by Barack Obama while you were calling into question his citizenship,” Navarro explained, reminding the president that the law was passed by “veterans who served while you were pretending you had bone spurs.”

The View panelist then fact-checked the administration again by stating on-air that it was McCain who got an expansion of the act named the John S. McCain III, Daniel Akaka, and Samuel Johnson VA Maintaining Act, or the VA Mission Act of 2018. The official document, as shown on the Library of Congress website, was passed on January 2, 2018. McCain died seven months after the bill was passed.

Navarro also directed her fury at her fellow Republicans who have not stepped up to preserve the beliefs of their party and allowing the president to continue to pivot Republicans away from their core functions.

I can’t understand why the President would, once again, disparage a man as exemplary as my friend John McCain: heroic, courageous, patriotic, honorable, self-effacing, self-sacrificing, empathetic, and driven by duty to family, country, and God. — Mitt Romney (@MittRomney) March 19, 2019

Navarro maintains that Republicans in the Senate are afraid of retribution from the president. She is angry that other than Mitt Romney and Johnny Isakson, no Republicans had stood up for McCain, as she believes the party was “enabling” the president’s actions.

Navarro concluded her speech by telling fellow panelists Joy Behar, Sunny Hostin, Meghan McCain, and Abby Huntsman that they can never tire of calling the president out when he is wrong.

The View airs weekdays on ABC. Navarro is also a political commentator on CNN.