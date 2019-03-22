Rita Ora Dances In A Tiny Black Bikini To Her Own Song

Rita's showing off her body in a pretty skimpy two-piece.

Rita Ora is showing off her new song and her dance moves in a pretty skimpy bikini this week. Per Daily Mail, the singer took to Instagram Stories on March 21 to give her millions of fans a glimpse at her seriously toned body in a two-piece as she danced around while playing her collaboration with Sofia Reyes and Anitta, “RIP.”

The clip shows the stunning star having a pretty great time in her black bikini as she filmed herself dancing in the mirror. Ora let her messy blonde hair down as she moved around in her swimwear, which had glamorous gold accents including a metallic ring across the chest and two matching rings on both hips.

Rita was also revealing her many tattoos in her dark swimwear, including a large inking on her ribs, one of her upper arm, and another on her hand as she smiled for the camera all while holding on tight to her phone – which featured a picture of the lovable monster Elmo from Sesame Street.

The star’s latest promo for her latest single comes shortly after she revealed a big secret about how she learned the lyrics, as The Inquisitr reported earlier this week that she admitted it was actually her taxi driver who helped her learn the Spanish words.

But Ora’s also certainly no stranger to showing off her body in a bikini.

The British singer often proudly shows off her toned figure in her swimwear on social media as in January when she danced around in a two-piece.

The Inquisitr reported that Rita was rocking a strapless vintage bikini in another Instagram video she shared with fans as she rocked a serious 60s vibe with a pair of pink sunglasses and a bandanna on her head.

But while she seems to be pretty confident showing off her body, the star has admitted in the past that it was a struggle for her to feel comfortable in her own skin.

“I’ve never looked at myself as being the perfect size or having the perfect body. As females, there’s always something we don’t like about our bodies. It’s a normal thing,” she previously told Women’s Health during an interview about body confidence.

As for how she picks herself up on down days, Ora also told the outlet that she thinks of her fans and her position as a role model.

“I remember that I’m not just doing this for myself and that there are 10.8 million people following me on my Instagram so I just have to suck it up and not be selfish on days where you feel like you just want to stay in or something,” the “Only Want You” singer said in 2017.

“I take my position as a role model very seriously. I appreciate and admire doing it,” Rita then added.