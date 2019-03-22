Khloe Kardashian Shares Racy Photo Of Kendall Jenner’s Booty On Instagram

Khloe Kardashian is showing some serious sister support on social media.

On Thursday, the reality TV star took to Instagram to share a photo of her younger sister, Kendall Jenner. And it wasn’t just a plain old picture – it was a super racy snap of Kenny’s booty! In the photo, which omits the 23-year-old’s face, she is seen wearing a skimpy red swimsuit that she pulls slightly upward in a bid to reveal her perky derriere even further.

The one-piece also featured an open back, and it appears that Kendall is holding her phone with the other hand and taking the photo herself. Khloe was so proud of her sister’s body that she felt compelled to share the photo on her own Instagram page, and even revealed in the caption “I LOVE YOUR BOOTY, KENNY! GOALS.” She mentioned her sibling’s nickname and tagged her so that her 89.8 million Instagram followers knew exactly whose booty that was.

Still, many of her fans wondered if she actually meant it, as Khloe’s backside is famously much bigger than Kendall’s, who is known for her tall and slender supermodel physique. Meanwhile, her sisters have been advocates for curvier body types for years, often credited for changing the fashion industry’s perception of what a female body should look like.

However, the family has been sticking together ever since Khloe saw herself engulfed in yet another scandal involving her baby’s father, NBA player Tristan Thompson, as well as her sister Kylie Jenner’s childhood best friend, Jordyn Woods. Aside from the fact that the entire family stuck by Khloe and cut ties with Jordyn, including Kylie – who was forced to kick her former BFF out of her guest house following the news – they have also been showing public support towards Koko.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Scott Disick (Kourtney Kardashian’s ex-boyfriend and father of her three children) recently took to Instagram to name Khloe his “Woman Crush Wednesday” in a bid to uplift his fellow Keeping Up With the Kardashians cast member’s mood and remind her that she doesn’t need a man to feel or look gorgeous.

And while Kendall may be away from her family often because of her hectic model schedule, she joins her sisters in as many activities as she can, including during Kanye West’s Sunday church service, and also when the whole clan got together to celebrate the end of shooting for KUWTK’s upcoming 16th season, which premieres at the end of March.