Majority Of Americans Think Robert Mueller Has Been Fair In Handling Of Russia Investigation, Poll Shows

A majority of Americans believe that Robert Mueller has conducted the Russia investigation in a fair manner, despite claims from Donald Trump that the probe is a politically motivated witch hunt, a new poll shows.

As The Associated Press reported, most Americans are concerned that Donald Trump’s campaign may have had improper contact with Russia but are not sure if there was any actual wrongdoing. The poll from The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research found that fewer than half say Trump has done something illegal, even as most are confident that Mueller has conducted the probe in an impartial manner.

Trump has increasingly lashed out against Mueller and the large team of investigators handling the probe, which so far has snagged a number of top Trump officials, including former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn and former campaign manager Paul Manafort. Trump has continued to call the investigation a witch hunt and declared that Mueller and his team are conflicted. Many of his supporters within the Republican Party have echoed the claims, which critics believe is an attempt to set the groundwork to deny any potentially damaging claims once the report is finally released.

There have been a number of reports indicating that the Russia investigation is winding down, and Trump himself said this week that he hopes it is released to the public.

“I don’t mind. I mean, frankly, I told the House, if you want, let ’em see it. Let it come out. Let people see it. Let’s see if it’s legit,” Trump told reporters during remarks on the White House lawn this week.

Both Democrats and Republicans in the House have already taken action to ensure that the Mueller report is released. As The Inquisitr reported, members voted 420-0 to approve a non-binding resolution calling on Attorney General William Barr to release the full report. It is not clear exactly when the probe could be completed or whether a full report would even be issued instead of guidance on why or why not specific indictments were recommended.

The House voted unanimously in favor of making Mueller’s report & findings public. Trump says it should "come out." But DOJ officials are laying the groundwork to withhold evidence from the American people. That would pose a great danger to our country.https://t.co/bAq56YrxF6 — Adam Schiff (@RepAdamSchiff) March 21, 2019

Democrat Adam Schiff, who has taken over the chair of the House Intelligence Committee and re-opened the House’s probe into potential Russian interference in the 2016 election, said he fears that the Department of Justice is laying the groundwork for the report to be buried. He noted that the Justice Department had given 880,000 pages on the Hillary Clinton email probe when the Republican-led Congress requested it and said there would be no reason to hide any information related to the Russia probe.