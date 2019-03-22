Donald Trump Claims McCain Family Never Thanked Him For ‘Giving’ John A Funeral, But Video Shows Otherwise

Donald Trump claimed that the McCain family never thanked him for “giving” John McCain a funeral at the National Cathedral in Washington, but video shows otherwise.

Trump has been locked in a one-sided feud with the long-dead Arizona Senator, attacking McCain several times over the course of the last week. Trump has taken aim at McCain for handing over the Steele dossier to the FBI, for casting the deciding vote that ended Republican plans to overturn Obamacare, and even insulted the intelligence of the departed senator.

During the attacks, Trump claimed that he was never thanked by the McCain family for “allowing” the Vietnam War hero to have his funeral at the National Cathedral. Trump said that he needed to give approval, but never received a thank you for it.

As ABC 15 in Phoenix noted, Trump’s claim was untrue. The television outlet found remarks from Rick Davis, McCain’s former campaign adviser and spokesperson, who on behalf of the McCain family thanked all of the people who took part in planning the Arizona senator’s funeral. That included Donald Trump.

“The combined efforts of the Trump administration, the White House, [Defense] Secretary Mattis, the Department of Defense and the military district of Washington are very experienced in these issues related to the logistics of a funeral of this magnitude and we really thank them for coming together very quickly in pulling together all of the federal resources that we have,” Davis said.

But it is not clear just how much of a role Donald Trump would have even played in planning John McCain’s funeral. Though Trump claimed he had to give permission for McCain’s funeral to be held at the National Cathedral, a spokesperson for the cathedral said that was not true and that “only a state funeral for a former president involves consultation with government officials.”

“Washington National Cathedral was honored to host the funeral service for Sen. John McCain. All funerals and memorial services at the Cathedral are organized by the family of the deceased.”

Trump has long been open about his disdain for McCain, frequently taking aim both during McCain’s life and after his death. In a meeting with reporters last month, Trump reportedly mocked the sales of McCain’s final memoir.

Fox News hosts tore into Donald Trump for complaining again that he “didn’t get a thank you” for approving the late Sen. John McCain’s funeral arrangements. Shep Smith said Trump was “fighting with a dead guy again today, a dead war hero. Crazy." https://t.co/ti1lL3snXq — Jon Cooper (@joncoopertweets) March 21, 2019

Donald Trump’s continued attacks on John McCain this week have drawn widespread condemnation and rebukes from some within the Republican Party. Senator Mitt Romney has spoken out against Trump, as has freshman Congressman Dan Crenshaw on Twitter.