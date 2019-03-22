Roseanne Barr Blames Sara Gilbert For Getting Her Fired, Says Her On-Screen Daughter ‘Ruined My Life’

Roseanne Barr is taking aim at former co-star and on-screen daughter Sara Gilbert, saying that ABC’s decision to fire her started with Gilbert.

In a new interview with the Washington Post, Roseanne mused about getting fired from her show, Roseanne, after she blasted off a controversial tweet about former Obama adviser Valerie Jarrett in which she referred to the black political figure as a mix of “Muslim brotherhood & planet of the apes.” The tweet sparked a firestorm that led ABC to fire Roseanne in short time, canning the show she helped create in 1988 in favor of a spin-off called The Conners, where her character had died of a drug overdose.

Sara Gilbert was one of the first to speak out against Roseanne for the tweet.

“Roseanne’s recent comments about Valerie Jarrett, and so much more, are abhorrent and do not reflect the beliefs of our cast and crew or anyone associated with our show. I am disappointed in her actions to say the least,” Gilbert wrote.

Others joined in criticizing the tweet, but Roseanne said it was actually Gilbert’s quick rebuke on Twitter that sparked ABC to move.

“She destroyed the show and my life with that tweet,” Roseanne told the Washington Post, adding, “She will never get enough until she consumes my liver with a fine Chianti.”

As Hollywood Life noted, this is now the second time that Roseanne Barr blamed one of her on-screen children for getting her fired. She has previously taken aim at actor Michael Fishman, who played her son, D.J. Conner. Roseanne had said that Fishman threw her “under the bus” by calling her remarks about Jarrett “reprehensible.”

Roseanne Barr blames Sara Gilbert for career collapse https://t.co/UTx2bdlEPu pic.twitter.com/n5TEjBg47z — Page Six (@PageSix) March 21, 2019

Though being fired from the show she created may have been a career low for Roseanne Barr, she has not let it deter her from remaining in show business. This week, she made a return to stand-up comedy, appearing at the Laugh Factory in Las Vegas and making a shocking joke about suicide, saying she could never kill herself because it would make too many people happy, and she’s “not about making people happy.”

As USA Today reported, Roseanne Barr also had some harsh words for ABC during her stand-up set, saying that she gave them the “highest ratings you’ve had in 10 f***ing years” and that they repaid her by firing her from the show and killing off her character. The network has not yet decided if it will bring back The Conners for a second season.