‘Love & Hip Hop’ Star Erica Mena Shares Message After Ex-BF Shot and Killed

Kevin Durant's 'adopted brother', who dated Erica Mena, was fatally shot while celebrating his birthday

Erica Mena, star of Love & Hip Hop, recently issued a public statement about the unexpected and traumatizing death of her ex-boyfriend, Cliff Dixon, a rapper who called himself Lavish. Dixon not only dated the reality star, but he is close with several NBA stars, and Kevin Durant called Dixon his “adopted brother.” Dixon was shot several times at 1 a.m. on March 21 in Atlanta, Georgia while he was in the SL Lounge’s parking lot. The shooting incident has been confirmed by the Chamblee Police Department via a press release, according to TMZ.

Dixon’s death has hit his 31-year-old ex-girlfriend Mena hard. On the same day that Dixon passed away, Mena posted some words of heartbreak on her social media. Dixon was out with friends partying on the day of the shooting because it was his birthday. Dixon had turned 32-years-old the day he died. In her post, Mena posted a childhood picture of Dixon and then added her feelings on her Instagram Story.

“We all deal with so much. You dealt with a lot. I’m so sorry this happened, you didn’t deserve this. Rest in forever peace. Watch over your blood sisters, brothers, nieces, nephews and your mommy. I know they are so broken now,” Mena said, according to Hollywood Life.

Mena and Dixon’s relationship lasted about 10 months. The couple was on and off again during that time, and then decided to break up near the end of 2018. Mena is currently visiting Jamaica with Safaree Samuels, Mena’s finace and rapper Nicki Minaj’s ex. Mena got in touch with friends and family after getting news of Dixon’s passing. When Mena first learned about Dixon’s death, she was totally shocked and overwhelmed. In fact, Mena did not want to believe the reports because Dixon’s death felt totally surreal to her.

'Love & Hip Hop' Star Erica Mena's Ex-BF Shot and Killed in Atlanta Cliff Dixon, ex-boyfriend of 'Love & Hip Hop' star Erica Mena, is dead after getting shot in Atlanta … while out celebrating his birthday. Law en… https://t.co/86F8UKFfd5 #cosmetics #entertainment #lifestyle pic.twitter.com/GVGUP5ffpB — CelebStarzNews (@CelebStarzNews) March 21, 2019

“[Erica]’s been rocked by the news of his murder, it’s just so sad and shocking. Erica’s heartbroken for his family. She knows how close he was to his mom and his whole family, how they depended on him and how devastated they’re going to be,” a source close to Mena said, according to Hollywood Life.

Dixon was also close to Kevin Durant, the Golden State Warrior star. Dixon and Durant considered themselves to be like brothers. Dixon had also played basketball in college when he attended Western Kentucky University. Besides being close with Durant, Dixon was also a good friend of Russell Westbrook from the Oklahoma City Thunder.