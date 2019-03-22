NFL Player Taylor Hearn Apologizes For Street Fight: ‘No Excuse For My Behavior’

While Hearn was not arrested after the fight, he may still be punished by the NFL.

On the evening of March 14, Taylor Heard, the Carolina Panthers guard, was caught on video while he was in the midst of a street fight. The fight occurred outside an Augusta, Georgia, nightclub. The video footage shows a man on a sidewalk which TMZ identified as Hearn. Hearn appears to be in an escalating argument with two other males, also seen in the video. Eventually, the men start pushing each other, and then the video shows the men and Hearn taking swings at each other. Hearn gets punched to the ground, but then quickly gets up, apparently uninjured.

After the incident escalated, police were called to the scene, but nobody was arrested. However, both Hearn’s team and the NFL were notified about the fight. Although Hearn was not arrested after the fight ended, he may still face consequences from the NFL because of his participation in the brawl. Hearn can still be found in violation of the NFL’s Personal Conduct Policy, which could result in punishment from the league.

“We are aware of the video, and have been in contact with Taylor and the league about the incident. We will have no further comment at this time,” the Carolina Panthers said in a statement, according to TMZ.

Hearn had a huge size advantage over the other men he brawled with, which may have made him think he could control the altercation. Hearn is 6-foot, 4-inches and weighs 315 pounds., which is massive. Perhaps because of his large size and power, two things that give him advantages in the NFL, he thought he had the edge in the brawl. However, interestingly enough, Hearn is the one person in the fight that takes a punch and falls to the ground.

NFL's Taylor Hearn Apologizes for Street Fight, 'No Excuse For My Behavior' Carolina Panthers lineman Taylor Hearn is breaking his silence on his Georgia street fight captured on video — saying he takes "full responsibili…

This week, Hearn finally made a public announcement about the street fight incident and issued an apology to fans of the team.

“Dear Panther Nation: I would like to offer my deepest apologies to the Panthers organization, my teammates and coaches, the fans and the league,” Hearn said in a statement, according to TMZ. “I take full responsibility for my actions. There is no excuse for my behavior, and I will learn from my mistakes.”

Cam Newton was also asked about Hearn’s street brawl, and the quarterback stated that he felt the incident was unfortunate. However, Newton also admitted that he has not spoken to Hearn about the brawl.

In 2016, Hearn played for Clemson’s national championship team. After that, in 2017 he skipped his last year of eligibility to participate in the 2018 NFL Draft. While Hearn was never drafted, the Panthers signed him as a free agent.