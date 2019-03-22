Watch England Vs. Czech Republic UEFA Euro 2020 Qualifier Live Stream: Start Time, Preview, Watch Live Online

After England reached the semifinals of the FIFA World Cup and UEFA Nations League, they now start their quest to qualify for the European Championship against Czech Republic.

England had a big year in 2018. While they came up short when it came to actually winning the FIFA World Cup, they made their way as far as the semifinals for the first time since 1990, and only the third time ever. A few months later, the Three Lions won their group in the inaugural UEFA Nations League, as the BBC reported, qualifying for the semifinals of that tournament as well.

On Friday, the FIFA fifth-ranked national team in the world open their 2019 campaign with their first 2020 UEFA European Championship qualifier, taking on 44th-ranked Czech Republic in a match that will live stream from London.

To find out how to watch a live stream of the England vs. Czech Republic UEFA Euro 2020 Qualifier Group A match, see the streaming information at the bottom of this article. Kickoff is scheduled for 7:45 p.m. GMT at the iconic, 90,000-seat Wembley Stadium in London, England, on Friday, March 22. In the Czech Republic, the live stream will begin at 8:45 p.m., Central European Time.

In the United States, kickoff will take place at 3:45 ET, 12:45 p.m. PT. In India, the live stream may be accessed starting at 1:15 a.m. on Saturday morning, March 23.

The Friday match will be only the third ever played between England and the Czech Republic, and the first-ever competitive game, with England winning a 1998 friendly, and a 2008 friendly ending in a draw, according to the soccer database 11v11.

In a group with Bulgaria, Kosovo, and Montenegro, as well as the Czech Republic, England would be heavy favorites to advance to the 2020 Euro tournament, which will be spread among 12 European cities rather than hosted by one country this time. But England appears to have some other advantages, as they take a 10-match Euro qualifying winning streak into the game, according to the BBC. England has not lost a Euro qualifier since 2007.

In addition, under current manager Gareth Southgate, England have suffered only one home defeat in 15 matches, winning 10.

Jordan Pickford will start for England in goal on Friday. Alex Morton / Getty Images

