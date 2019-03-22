‘General Hospital’ Spoilers: Dante And Lulu Finally Reunited, But Things May Go Sour Quickly

It's the moment that 'General Hospital' fans have been waiting for.

Friday will prove to be an exciting day on General Hospital when Dante Falconeri returns back home to Port Charles. This is the reunion that fans have been waiting for. He is about to reunited with Lulu and his family, but it is likely not going to last too long.

The previews for Friday’s General Hospital revealed that Lulu will be on the phone saying that someone is trying to break into her home. That someone is expected to be her husband, who has been gone for months tracking down Raj. Sonny is back home, as seen in the preview. That means Dante came back with him, and Soap Central indicates that Lulu will be thankful for his safe return.

It is sure to be a sweet reunion between Dante and Lulu, and fans are looking forward to it. They were sad when actor Dominic Zamprogna chose to exit the role that he originated in 2009 as a cop and Sonny’s long-lost son. He ended up being shot by his dad before the mobster knew that Dante was his oldest child. Now, years later, Sonny ran off to Turkey to bring him home safely to his family.

However, Zamprogna’s return isn’t going to last too long. This is a short stint for him, as Dante will not be hanging around Port Charles permanently.

In an interview recently with Soap Central, the 39-year-old actor teased that there will be some good scenes between Dante and Lulu, but that Dante has developed a darker side that will be revealed soon.

Dante puts Sonny's insane plan into motion today, but will it get both of them out of Turkey alive? A thrilling, new #GH starts RIGHT NOW on ABC! @dom_zamprogna @MauriceBenard #GH55 pic.twitter.com/AoSQsw5zR3 — General Hospital (@GeneralHospital) March 20, 2019

What will happen before Zamprogna exits the ABC soap once again? General Hospital spoilers indicate that Dante will be affected by his time with Raj while he was in Turkey. He is expected to be bothered by nightmares.

There are rumors that Lulu won’t be able to handle this darker side of her husband, and they will end up in a divorce. It’s inevitable that Dante will leave Port Charles again. It’s possible that he will leave to seek treatment, or he just can’t handle his old life with Lulu and takes off for a while.

Whatever happens between this couple, it is sure to be an emotional goodbye this time around. There could eventually be a new love for Lulu down the road.

Dominic Zamprogna has been nominated for a Daytime Emmy for a third time in his career. He dished on how excited he is and is rooting for all of his GH co-stars. Keep watching General Hospital to see Dante and Lulu’s sweet reunion and how things will progress from there.