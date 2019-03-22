Dallas Cowboys Star Rico Gathers Cuts Deal In Weed Case, Avoids Jail Time

Gathers had less than an ounce of marijuana on him at the time of his arrest.

In August of 2018, Rico Gathers, a tight end for the Dallas Cowboys, was arrested in Frisco, Texas, after the police caught him with a small amount of marijuana. Gathers had .0780 ounces of weed on him when he was arrested. Following his arrest, the Frisco Police Department charged him with possession of marijuana.

The evening Gathers was arrested, police were on bike patrol at Frisco’s Central Park, and they could smell marijuana coming from somewhere in the park. At the time, there were only two people near the area, Gathers and a female, Ieshia Small. The pair were sitting on a bench together. When officers approached the duo, Gathers admitted that they were smoking pot. He also admitted to having more of it in a bag, and Gathers told police all of the marijuana belonged to him, according to the Dallas News.

When Gathers was arrested, it was about 10 p.m., so the 25-year-old football player spent the night in jail. The next day, Gathers posted bond at about 10:30 a.m. Also, the timing of his arrest must have been disconcerting for Gathers. He wound up in jail when there was fewer than 24 hours left before the 4 p.m. ET NFL deadline for teams to cut their rosters down to 53 players. Luckily, Gathers still made the 53-man roster for the Dallas Cowboys.

“Rico would like to express his gratitude and respect to the Frisco PD for their professionalism….Rico sincerely apologizes to his teammates and the Cowboys organization for any distraction his arrest may cause as the team prepares to start the season,” the Dallas Cowboys said in a statement, according to USA Today.

Dallas Cowboys' Rico Gathers Cuts Deal In Weed Case, Avoids Jail Time Dallas Cowboys tight end Rico Gathers cut a deal in his weed possession case and won't face jail time … TMZ Sports has learned. The 25-year-old wa… https://t.co/D9HWTY7RFQ #entertainment #cosmetics #social pic.twitter.com/EOtynPzu7E — CelebStarzNews (@CelebStarzNews) March 21, 2019

This week, Gathers was able to make a deal with the prosecutors in his marijuana possession case. As a result of the deal, Gathers won’t have to worry about going back to jail. Initially, Gathers received a Class B misdemeanor charge for the marijuana he had on him when he was arrested, but the deal will reduce that to a Class C misdemeanor. Gathers will plead guilty to the Class C misdemeanor, according to TMZ

Gathers will also have to pay fines, court costs, and must stay clean for a period of 90 days. As long as he meets those requirements, Gathers will get the conviction expunged from his record.

Gathers attended Baylor and was a star basketball player. Last season, he was the starting tight end for the Dallas Cowboys for four games. In 2017, Gathers wound up on the injured reserve list. The Cowboys drafted him in the sixth round of the 2016 draft, even though he had little experience playing football at the time.