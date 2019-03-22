‘One Piece’ Chapter 937 Hints At Inevitable Fight Between Emperor Big Mom And Beast Pirates All-Star Queen

Will Emperor Big Mom easily defeat Beast Pirates All-Star Queen?

The latest chapter of One Piece mainly focused on the two separate battles involving Strawhat Pirates captain Monkey D. Luffy and Strawhat Pirates vice-captain Roronoa Zoro. Luffy is currently participating in the Sumo Inferno Tournament help by Beast Pirates All-Star Queen the Plague, while Zoro is dealing with a samurai who stole one of his swords and an assassin sent by Shogun Kurozumi Orochi to kill Toko.

One Piece Chapter 937 also gave a major hint regarding a potential matchup between one of the Four Emperors of the Sea and a Yonko commander. Emperor Big Mom is currently traveling with Strawhat Pirates doctor Tony Tony Chopper, Kiku, Tama, and Kozuki Momonosuke to Udon to search for food. In her conversation with Tama, Emperor Big Mom talked about a famous Japanese dessert, Oshiruko – a sweet porridge of azuki beans boiled and crushed, served in a bowl with mochi.

Chopper is worried that if “O-Lin” finds out that they don’t really have any Oshiruko on their destination, she might regain her memory and turn back into Emperor Big Mom. That will not only put Luffy in great danger but it could also ruin the Strawhat Pirates’ alliance plan to take down Emperor Kaido and the Beast Pirates. Everyone knows what happens to Emperor Big Mom when she wants to eat a specific food.

During One Piece Whole Cake Island arc, Emperor Big Mom killed one of her sons because of Croquembouche and almost destroyed her own country while searching for the wedding cake. However, Emperor Big Mom’s craving for Oshiruko may just have saved the day for the Strawhat Pirates.

It’s not a coincidence that after the conversation between Emperor Big Mom and Tama about the popular Japanese dessert, One Piece Chapter 937 also featured Queen eating Oshiruko. It was revealed that Oshiruko is one of Queen’s favorite foods. The Beast Pirates All-Star said that Oshiruko is like oxygen for him, and he’s not willing to share it to anybody.

As everyone knows, the Prisoner’s Mine where Queen and Luffy are in is located in Udon where Emperor Big Mom and the Strawhats are headed. While passing the Prisoner’s Mine, Emperor Big Mom might see the tons of Oshiruko Queen ordered. Emperor Big Mom could try to steal it and share it with her friends. That will definitely anger Queen and could force him to deal with the enemy himself.

One Piece Chapter 938 could feature the inevitable fight between two powerful fighters who are obsessed with Oshiruko. Though Emperor Big Mom obviously holds the upper hand in terms of battle power, it is still intriguing to see how strong Queen is and what is his devil fruit ability.