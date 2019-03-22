Donald Trump Tears Into John McCain Yet Again, ‘He Was Horrible,’ Trump Says In Fox Business Interview Friday

Donald Trump continued his attacks on the late Arizona Senator John McCain in a 'Fox Business' interview set to air on Friday, concluding a week in which Trump bashed McCain nearly every day.

After a week in which he attacked the late Arizona Republican Senator John McCain in public statements nearly every day, Donald Trump ripped into the deceased McCain one more time on Thursday, in an interview that is set to air Friday on Fox Business. This time, Trump called McCain “horrible,” according to an account published by The Daily Mail.

On Wednesday, Trump complained in a speech in Ohio that McCain had not thanked him for his funeral last year, as The Inquisitr reported.

And on Tuesday, as CNN noted, Trump told reporters at the White House, “I was never a fan of John McCain and I never will be.” He said that McCain’s decisive vote to stop Trump’s plan to repeal the Affordable Care Act — better known as Obamacare — in 2017 was “disgraceful” and added “there are other things.”

Trump’s animosity toward McCain goes back well past McCain’s Obamacare vote, however. Just one month after he announced his candidacy for president in July of 2015, Trump tore into McCain for being captured by the North Vietnamese during the Vietnam War, as The Washington Post reported.

“He’s not a war hero,” Trump said at the time. “He’s a war hero because he was captured. I like people that weren’t captured.”

The late Arizona Senator John McCain, who died last August at the age of 82. William Thomas Cain / Getty Images

In the interview set to air Friday, Trump was asked by Fox Business anchor Maria Bartiromo why he repeatedly attacks McCain — even after McCain has been dead for seven months, as quoted on Twitter by HuffPost reporter Yashar Ali.

“I’m not a fan. He was horrible what he did with repeal and replace. What he did to the Republican Party and to the nation, and to sick people that could have had great health care was not good,” Trump said. “So I’m not a fan of John McCain and that’s fine.”

McCain’s daughter, Meghan McCain, who is currently a co-host of the ABC TV daytime talk program The View, has frequently and publicly defended her father after Trump’s verbal assaults. Trump’s latest attacks drew a response from McCain’s younger daughter, Bridget, who rarely makes public statements.

“Everyone doesn’t have to agree with my dad or like him, but I do ask you to be decent and respectful,” she wrote on her Twitter account. “If you can’t do those two things, be mindful. We only said goodbye to him almost 7 months ago.”

In his Fox Business interview, Trump also claimed that he speaks about McCain publicly only because the media asks him questions about McCain. But he mentioned the late senator with no prompting in his Ohio speech on Wednesday.