‘Love & Hip Hop’ Star Tommie Lee Back In Jail After Drunk Court Appearance

Lee shows up to a court hearing while under the influence.

The legal woes for Tommie Lee, a star of Love & Hip Hop, keep increasing. Unfortunately, many of the issues Lee now has to deal with legally stem from her problems with alcoholism. Last week, Lee created another issue for herself that she could have avoided by abstaining from intoxication. Instead, she made an ill-advised court appearance when she was obviously drunk and the judge was so peeved at her, he put Lee in jail.

Lee’s Cobb County, Georgia, court appearance was for a hearing in her child abuse criminal case. When Lee arrived in court, she appeared to be under the influence of alcohol, an issue that was noticed by several law enforcement officers and others present. The judge recognized the problem as well, and ordered that Lee be tested for drugs and alcohol right away.

Lee’s blood alcohol level was at 0.16, which is double the legal limit. Also, that meant she’d violated the terms of her bond, giving the judge a reason to arrest her immediately. No bail has been set, and the judge may decide to simply hold Lee in jail until her child abuse trial begins, according to TMZ.

Since her drunken court appearance, Lee has apologized to the public and admitted she needs help to handle her substance abuse problem.

“I’ve been working really hard through my problems considering the challenges that’s been set before me since I’ve been home. I’ve done all that I can do on my own to shake my habits but I do realize that I need help and I am currently seeking treatment,” Lee said, according to TMZ.

The child abuse criminal case that Lee is facing has to do with a serious incident that happened in October of 2018, when she was arrested for the altercation. Lee stands accused of disturbing her daughter’s class in middle school so she could slap her daughter’s face and hands. Afterwards, Lee forced her daughter out of the class by the hair, and slammed the girl into a locker. At the start of this year, Lee was indicted for these actions and wound up with seven different charges related to child abuse. If Lee is found guilty, she could spend up to 54 years in prison, according to BET.