‘Maxim’ Model Natalie Roser Sizzles In A Dangerously-Short Dress

Aussie Maxim model Natalie Roser is well-known on Instagram for flaunting her amazing body in racy snaps and to excite her fans all the time, she makes sure to post several risqué pics of herself on the photo-sharing platform every week.

Thursday morning was no exception, as Natalie took to her page and posted a set of three photos wherein she was featured wearing a dangerously-short, animal-print dress which she teamed with a pair of black, suede booties. The model posed by sitting on the floor of an empty room and stretched her long, sexy legs to put them on full display — a move which did her nothing but favors.

In terms of her beauty looks, the model let her blonde tresses down and wore minimal makeup to pull off a sexy yet simple look. She accessorized with a delicate gold pendant and a matching set of earrings to retain her signature, feminine style.

Within a few hours of having been posted, the picture amassed more than 11,000 likes and close to 170 comments wherein fans and followers, per usual, showered the model with various compliments. Admiring her picture, one fan commented that he finds Natalie “absolutely flawless,” while another fan opined that her boyfriend must be a lucky boy because of having such a beautiful woman in his life. Another one told her that her legs are simply amazing and that she has all the qualities of being a top model.

Before posting the said picture, the 28-year-old stunner treated her 1 million Instagram fans to several racy snaps wherein she showed off plenty of skin to send temperatures soaring. And among many of her recent snaps, one picture stood out wherein she was featured donning a barely-there, sky-blue bikini which not only put her enviable assets on full display but also allowed the model to show off her perfectly-tanned skin.

A look at the comments section shows that fans totally loved the look and while most of her female followers praised her for her amazing tan as well as insane bikini body, her male admires merely drooled over her sexiness. In the caption, the model informed her followers that the picture was a throwback from her trip to the Maldives and also wrote that she’s looking forward to her new island adventure.

And although her body is amazing, according to an article by The Daily Mail, Natalie revealed in an interview with Daily Mail Australia that she became incredibly ill and depressed after going on a diet.