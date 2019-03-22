Hailey Baldwin Shows Off Flawless Physique In New Swimsuit Photo Shoot

Hailey Baldwin recently teamed up with professional surfer Kelia Moniz and athletics brand Roxy to shoot a campaign for their ROXYxSister collection, and the results are stunning. The brand took to its verified Instagram page on Thursday to share a video and a photo of the gals rocking swimsuits, putting their fit bodies on full display.

In the photo in question, Baldwin is rocking a floral printed one-piece swimsuit featuring two thin straps that go over the model’s shoulders, helping accentuate the powerful structure of her shoulder line and upper body. The piece sits high on her hips, making her legs appear even longer and more athletic than they already are.

Moniz, posing next to Baldwin, is donning a gray two-piece bikini consisting of a triangle top and matching bottoms that puts her surfer physique on evidence.

Baldwin, 22, is wearing her short-length blonde hair slicked back in wet strands that suggest the model had been frolicking in the ocean prior to having the photo taken. Both models are looking straight into the camera with a powerful gaze and lips slightly parted, in a sexy yet defiant manner.

In addition to the snapshot, Roxy also shared an Instagram video of the campaign, in which Baldwin and Moniz walk along the beach in their swimwear while hugging and having a good time.

Meanwhile, Baldwin took to her own Instagram page last week to announce the release of their collection, which according to Roxy, is meant to celebrate the beautiful friendship between the model and surfer. Her post, which she shared with her 18.3 million followers, racked up more than 1 million likes and over 4,100 comments. While a good chunk of users of the popular social media platform took to the comments section to share their excitement and admiration for Baldwin, many others wrote unsavory messages, most of which relate to her marriage to Justin Bieber somehow.

In a recent interview with Cosmopolitan, Baldwin opened up about the hardships of being in a high-profile marriage and the importance of staying away from the comments section.

“I’ve found that I got to a place where I don’t read the comments,” she explains. “You still care to a certain extent. You really have to train your brain to be like, ‘Okay, why do I even care? I don’t know these people, they don’t know me, they’re not a part of my life or my relationship.’ People can just be mean, and I feel like if you don’t want it to get to you, then don’t read it and allow it to affect your soul,” she told the publication.