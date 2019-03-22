Multiple Guests File Lawsuits Claiming The WedWay PeopleMover Injured Them In Magic Kingdom

No matter how peaceful a ride may be, there is danger everywhere.

There are all kinds of things that can happen at a theme park such as Walt Disney World, and it’s hard to avoid every type of problem. Even though the greatest of safety measures are taken with the rides and attractions, there are going to be mishaps just like the one said to have happened at the Magic Kingdom. In a recently filed lawsuit, guests claim to have been injured while riding on the Tomorrowland Transit Authority, aka the WedWay PeopleMover.

Inside of Magic Kingdom, the attraction is one of the most leisurely and comforting rides in all of Walt Disney World. Over the course of about 10 minutes, guests will sit in comfort as they travel through Tomorrowland on a tour that shows the ins and outs of all the attractions and shops and locations.

According to My News 13, one family did not have a magical experience, as their lawsuit claims they suffered injuries requiring hospitalization on the PeopleMover.

Back in February, Heather and John Tregidgo of New Jersey filed a lawsuit in Orange County claiming they were injured on the PeopleMover in June of 2015. The guests say they were riding the attraction with their two kids when it stopped suddenly in the darkness of Space Mountain.

As they sat in their motionless car, another train came along and struck their vehicle from behind. The couple is now seeking damages of more than $15,000 due to what they say was a “carelessly and negligently maintained” attraction by Disney, which created a “dangerous” condition.

The lawsuit claims that Heather Tregidgo needed to be hospitalized and have surgery due to the injuries brought about by the PeopleMover. The New Jersey family isn’t the only one who has had to deal with injuries on this attraction, though.

Kristie Deieso said that she was injured on the PeopleMover during her Magic Kingdom visit in February of 2017. Her lawsuit was filed earlier this month and is also seeking damages of more than $15,000 due to a malfunction in the ride which caused the trains to “crash into one another” unexpectedly.

Deieso’s lawyer states that his client suffered injuries which caused “pain and impairment” that has altered her life.

The Walt Disney Company is no stranger to lawsuits being brought against them for different reasons. As reported by The Inquisitr, one guest was awarded a substantial amount of money after saying she was run over by a food cart at Disney’s Art of Animation Resort. Another guest sued Disney after claiming to be struck by a motorized scooter at Epcot.

There are a lot of working parts at Walt Disney World, and it appears as if anything can possibly bring about injury and suffering. That is now obvious after two separate lawsuits have been brought against the company due to injuries reportedly caused by the WedWay PeopleMover.