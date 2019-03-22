Lara Worthington Flaunts Insane Abs In New Instagram Snapshot

Australian advertising model and media personality Lara Worthington recently took to her Instagram and sent a wave of excitement among her legions of ardent admirers by posting a bikini snapshot — one which sent temperatures soaring.

In the snap, the former Dancing With The Stars contestant was featured wearing a sky-blue bikini top in halterneck style through which she flaunted some major cleavage. And not only that but the model donned high-waisted, navy-blue bikini bottoms that accentuated her well-toned abs and taut stomach which left her fans with mixed feelings of pleasure and envy.

In terms of her aesthetics, the 31-year-old model wore a full face of makeup but kept it subtle by using some nude shades on her eyes, lips and cheeks. Lara covered her head with a dark-brown bandana and accessorized with some gold, hook-shaped earrings to pull off a very gypsy look.

Per the geotag, the picture was captured in California and Lara modeled for the Australian fashion brand Albus Lumen. As of the writing of this article, the picture in question accrued more than 25,000 likes and close to 160 comments.

Admiring the model’s beautiful figure, one fan wrote that Lara is “seriously hot,” while another one said that she is a goddess. Another fan got a bit more flirtatious than others and reminded Lara that she has the hottest boobs on Instagram.

Before sharing the recent snap with her 67,000-plus followers, Lara posted a heartwarming, monochromatic picture wherein she was featured flashing an ear-t0-ear smile while hugging her husband Sam Worthington — an English-born Australian actor and writer, best known for his appearance in movies like Avatar and Clash of the Titans.

Within a few days of having been posted, the picture racked up more than 34, 000 likes and fans not only praised the good-looking couple in the comments section but also wished them a happy married life.

According to an article by The Daily Mail, the “notoriously-private couple” was recently spotted holding hands while they were out to have lunch in Santa Monica.

Per the article, the couple got married secretly in 2014 in Melbourne and shares two children, Rocket (3) and Racer, (2). According to the caption of her romantic Instagram pic, it was not a selfie but was captured by Rocket.

In an exclusive interview with PopSugar, Lara revealed that marrying Sam and having children with him completely transformed her.