WWE News: Hall Of Famer Confirms He Is In Talks With All Elite Wrestling

If all goes well, AEW may have found their announcer.

All Elite Wrestling has certainly made a big name for itself in the first few months since it was created, but they are just getting started. Cody Rhodes and The Young Bucks are putting together a great roster, searching for a TV deal, and putting together a good first event with Double or Nothing set for May. Now, they are confirmed to be in talks with a WWE Hall of Famer who could end up as their main announcer.

Rhodes and company have been doing a great job with recruiting talent and they’ve made some incredibly big signings. Chris Jericho spurned going back to WWE or New Japan Pro Wrestling for a stint in AEW, and he’s already rekindled his feud with Kenny Omega.

They have brought in a number of big names to work as agents and producers and doing backstage work, but they are still looking for more. As of Thursday, it was confirmed that AEW is in talks with WWE Hall of Famer Jim Ross about signing with the company to work for them.

Pro Wrestling Sheet is reporting that Ross has now confirmed he is talking with All Elite Wrestling, but that nothing is set in stone as of yet. With his time at WWE about to officially come to an end, he did say he wouldn’t be out of work long and now everyone knows why.

AEW

As reported by The Inquisitr, Jim Ross’ two-year deal he signed with WWE is set to expire as of March 29, 2019. At that point, Ross would be free to sign with any promotion or company and do as he pleases as he’d no longer be a member of WWE’s payroll.

While speaking with ESPN’s Outside the Lines on Thursday, Ross was asked about what he was going to do after his WWE contract expires. That was when he did confirm that he’s been speaking with AEW about a job, but he’s not a member of the company just yet.

“We’re talking. We’re talking. I just haven’t signed anything yet. My people and their people are doing their thing.”

Of course, that doesn’t mean much of anything as he hasn’t signed a contract yet, but it certainly seems as if it is coming.

"The only agent I grew up knowing was a State Farm agent in Oklahoma. I got a real agent now man! So, they're working on it…" @JRsBBQ explains what he hopes is next in his career. pic.twitter.com/jCbd4emTpn — Outside The Lines (@OTLonESPN) March 21, 2019

Jim Ross hasn’t regularly announced events for WWE for years now, but he has been there for special shows and to do backstage work. He’s also done work on home releases and called a couple of matches here and there. With his contract about to officially expire, it will be the end of an era for professional wrestling, but it could be a brand new one if he signs on with All Elite Wrestling.