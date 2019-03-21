Miley Cyrus Flaunts Her Curves In Dangerously Short Dress For Latest Steamy Instagram Snaps

After taking a social media hiatus for a few months, singer Miley Cyrus is back on Instagram, and it’s as if she never left. The 26-year-old has been posting up a storm, sharing plenty of sizzling photos to her whopping 88.7 million followers on the platform, and her most recent uploads certainly did not disappoint.

On Thursday, March 21, the “Nothing Breaks Like A Heart” singer added two new steamy snaps to her feed that were sure to get pulses racing. In both shots, the star rocked a dangerously short green dress that was adorned with beads and did nothing but favors for her curvaceous frame. The garment barely hit Miley’s upper thigh and highlighted her curvy booty, while also perfectly flaunting the singer’s trim waist and flawless physique.

In the first snap of Miley in her barely-there bright green ensemble, the singer laid on her stomach across a large bed as she held a corded phone to her ear. Not only was the Disney Channel alum’s famous backside well on display for the steamy snaps, but her long, toned legs were as well, which also sported a pair of strappy green heeled sandals.

The second shot provided a closer look at Miley’s sexy look that was still nothing short of stunning despite the black-and-white filter that was added to the snap. The Instagram sensation gave the camera a sultry look as she applied lipstick to her puckered lips, also showing off the stack of statement rings that adorned her fingers.

Fans went wild for the blonde bombshell’s newest Instagram uploads, which have collectively accrued nearly 1.5 million likes after going live on the platform. Thousands showered the singer with compliments in the comments section as well.

“You’re perfect,” one fan wrote, while another said she was “amazing.”

The singer has seriously dressed to impress as of late, or in the case of another one of her recent risque social media snaps, undressed to impress. As The Inquisitr previously noted, Miley took to her Instagram account earlier this week to share a raunchy snap of her working on her tan, opting to go completely nude as she enjoyed the warm rays of the sun.

Aside from her sexy snaps, Miley has also taken to her social media accounts to share some exciting news to her fans. Over the weekend, the pop star announced that she would be performing at the Glastonbury Festival in June, which she will follow up with a performance at the Woodstock 50th Anniversary festival in August.