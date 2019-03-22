Demi Rose Goes Braless Under Skintight Top As She Strikes Sexy Pose On Instagram

Demi Rose Mawvy has landed in Israel in great style, and she used the opportunity to fill in her Instagram fans, as she often does. On Thursday, the 23-year-old model took to the popular social media platform to share a sizzling snapshot in which she is donning a skintight top that leaves little to the imagination.

In the photo, the British beauty is sitting on a hotel bed in Tel Aviv while rocking a black top featuring two straps that cross at the chest and go around her neck, in a way that accentuates her internet-famous curves. The Instagram starlet teamed her top with a pair of dangerously short shorts in a sparkly silver fabric that adds some glam to the shot. To complete her look, she wore a thick leather belt with a large metal buckle and a chain between two small hoops.

Demi Rose is seated with her legs close together, in a pose that showcases her wide hips and strong thighs. The model has one arm over her head as she shoots a fierce glance at the onlooker with her lips parted in a seductive way. She is wearing her light brown hair swept to the side and down, as her locks fall over her shoulder and onto her arm with the movement of her head.

The photo, which Demi Rose shared with her impressive 8.7 million Instagram followers, garnered about 100,000 likes and more than 700 comments in about an hour of having been posted. Fans of the curvy model took to the comments section to praise her beauty and share their admiration for her, as they often do, but also to offer sightseeing suggestions.

“Insane!! Her beauty is unreal,” one user chimed in, paired with several emoji.

“Walk around the old city, Jaffa and go to Abrasha park especially at sunset to see amazing views of the modern skyline of Tel Aviv,” another user suggested.

Though it is unclear whether the Birmingham native is in the Middle Eastern country for business or for leisure, she teased in an another Instagram post from earlier this week that she was ready for a change. While some fans took her caption to mean she had broken up with her boyfriend, there is no evidence to suggest the comments are based on anything but wishful thinking, considering she recently posted a snap of herself on a date night with her boyfriend, American DJ Chris Martinez, as The Inquisitr pointed out.