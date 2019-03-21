YouTuber Logan Paul Joining Flat Earth Expedition To Antarctica – Doubts Bill Nye, Neil Degrasse Tyson

He may really believe the Earth is flat or he could just be trolling the entire Internet.

Logan Paul is someone who has a huge following and tons of fans, but he has also touched the nerves of many others. Now, he’s jumping on the bandwagon of those who believe in the theory of a flat Earth, and he’s prepared to prove his point. As reported by The Inquisitr, a group of flat-earthers is planning an expedition to Antarctica to prove that the world is not round, and the popular YouTube star has intentions of going with them.

The belief is that there is a giant wall in Antarctica that lets everyone know they have hit the end of the Earth. With their belief that the planet is flat, they feel as if traveling far enough will have you hit a point where you can go no further thanks to the obstruction.

On the same day (March 20, 2019) that the society of flat-earthers chose to announce their travel plans, Logan Paul dropped a new documentary on YouTube. The documentary is called The Flat Earth: to the Edge and Back, and it is hard to figure out if he’s being serious or throwing satire at everyone.

It even includes the moment at the Flat Earth International Conference last year where he told a crowd of believers that he was “not ashamed to say my name is Logan Paul and I think I’m coming out of the Flat Earth closet.”

Now, he’s prepared to prove his points by taking a very long journey which he also feels will prove well-known scientists wrong.

Logan Paul trolls entire internet with flat earth documentary release. https://t.co/WBEVb3Cfhn pic.twitter.com/dEJ1PUoaZl — LADbible (@ladbible) March 21, 2019

Forbes revealed that Robbie Davidson, founder of the Flat Earth conference, is all for this expedition which could prove so much to the world. As Logan Paul begins dissecting his thoughts on the shape of the Earth, he begins telling everyone that he simply wants the facts and that even some of the world’s best scientists should be doubted.

“Some of the best scientists can’t explain gravity; Neil Degrasse Tyson, Bill Nye, in the end, do they even know? “I want to explore for myself and keep an open mind. There is a stigma of being a Flat-Earther and if I’m going to do it, I want to know the facts.”

Logan Paul went on to say that he is the guy who “will make it to the edge” to confirm or deny proof of a flat earth.

It obviously does not matter to many people that scientists, books, and proven facts have already shown that the Earth truly is round. The society is going to believe what they believe and until they can see it for themselves, that is how their minds will work. Logan Paul may be trolling the world again or he might actually have started to believe that the Earth is flat, but will a trip to Antarctica help their cause?