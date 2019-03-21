‘The Young And The Restless’ Spoilers Sneak Peek For Monday: Nikki, Victoria, And Sharon Fight For Life

A new The Young and the Restless spoilers sneak peek for Monday, March 25 shows that Nikki, Victoria, and Sharon are left bound up and fighting for their lives.

According to a report from The Inquisitr, Y&R is preempted today and tomorrow for the NCAA Men’s Basketball tournament games, which will air on CBS in the soap’s regular timeslot. Because there aren’t any stories until Monday due to March Madness, the show released an exclusive sneak peek to help tide viewers over until the new episode finally rolls around.

In Wednesday’s episode, J.T. (Thad Luckinbill) had ordered Victoria (Amelia Heinle), Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott), and Sharon (Sharon Case) to bind their legs and hands with zip ties. Once the women were secure, J.T. ranted and raved at them for burying him alive. While Nikki assured J.T. he got everything he deserved, Victoria tried to get her son’s father to see reason. However, terrible head pain seemed to make J.T. unable to see reason, and in a rage, he began smashing things, and one of those things was the gas line to the fireplace, which caused a dangerous gas leak. J.T. eventually passed out while the women choked on the fumes and tried to stay alert.

In the clip above, which fans unlocked playing a fun game of Y&R trivia, the scene picks up at the Abbott cabin. The coughing and immobilized women yell for J.T. to wake up, and then Victoria says they need air. Unfortunately, there’s no air to be had as the room quickly fills up with the dangerous gas. Eventually, Victoria succumbs to the fumes, and she passes out on Nikki’s shoulder. With the last of her consciousness, Nikki tries to get Victoria to wake up, but it’s futile. Nikki is the next woman to fall unconscious.

Sharon heroically manages to stand up, and for a moment it looks like she may be able to do something to save herself, Victoria, Nikki, and even J.T. However, she also slowly falls to the ground as she is overwhelmed by the gas too, and collapses on the floor. The scene ends showing all four people a the Abbott cabin blacked out as the dangerous leak continues spewing the noxious poison.

While viewers know that Billy (Jason Thompson) and Phyllis (Gina Tognoni) are outside, they have no idea what is happening inside and the danger that the leak poses. It’s a dire situation for everybody, and it could end very badly.