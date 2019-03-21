Gwen Stefani Confuses Fans With Throwback Photo Of Her And Blake Shelton

Gwen Stefani has uploaded a photo of herself that appears to be a photo from the late ’80s or early ’90s on Instagram. In the photo, Blake Shelton is next to her and fans are a little muddled.

“Did you guys really know each other back then? I’m confused,” one user commented.

“Omg this is GOLD!!!” another said.

The photo is in fact not real, but a fan edit that looks very realistic.

Stefani has three children — Kingston, Zuma, and Apollo. The children’s father is Bush lead singer Gavin Rossdale, whom she divorced in 2016 after marrying him in 2002. Since then, Gwen has started a relationship with country singer Blake, who was named People‘s “Sexiest Man Alive” in 2017.

Gwen is currently embarking on a Las Vegas residency titled “Just A Girl,” which is named after one of No Doubt’s most iconic songs. The run of shows started June 27 last year and is now on its third leg. The show is scheduled to continue until November this year. All the shows are performed at the Zappos Theater.

Recently, AOL reported the charity work she had been doing in Vegas. Entertainment Tonight‘s Keltie Knight spoke with the “Rich Girl” hitmaker at the ribbon cutting celebration for Cure 4 the Kids Foundation’s new state-of-the-art patient exam room, which has been named in Stefani’s honor, at the foundation’s facility in Vegas. $1 of every ticket purchased for Gwen’s residency show goes to the Cure 4 the Kids Foundation, Nevada’s only nonprofit childhood cancer treatment center.

“I walked through [the facility] today and it’s so inspiring and [I was] so blown away by the fighters, the brave kids, the families, the parents,”

Recently, The Inquisitr reported that Stefani would perform at the Dubai World Cup on March 30.

“Dubai is such a beautiful city and I look forward to experiencing and being part of this prestigious event,” the “What You Waiting For?” songstress said.

Gwen rose to fame in the ’90s as the lead singer of No Doubt. Their third studio album, Tragic Kingdom, went certified Diamond in the U.S. and propelled them as stars. They followed the album up with Return of Saturn, Rock Steady, and a compilation before taking a break.

After the band’s successful run of albums and tours, they decided to do their own thing in the early 2000s. Gwen embarked on a solo career and has since released a total of four studio albums. Her debut, Love. Angel. Music. Baby., released in 2004 was a worldwide success.

No Doubt reunited and released their final studio album to date in 2012 — Push And Shove. Stefani returned as a solo artist and released her third studio album, This Is What The Truth Feels Like in 2016 which topped the U.S. charts. In 2017, she released a Christmas album, You Make It Feel Like Christmas.

On Instagram, Gwen has over 8.6 million followers. She loves to upload photos of her and Blake, her children, her Vegas show, and what other projects she is behind.