American Model Emily DiDonato Leaves Nothing To The Imagination In New Pic

It had been a while since American model Emily DiDonato shared her bikini pictures with her fans. On Thursday, March 21, however, the model decided to treat her 1.5 million Instagram fans to a throwback racy photo — one which left her fans absolutely mesmerized.

In the picture, the Sports Illustrated model could be seen wearing a metal scale crop top by Fannie Schiavoni which left little to the imagination of the viewers. The dangerously-short top barely covered the model’s bosom and allowed her to flaunt some serious underboob as well as her enviable abs and taut stomach. Emily paired the risque piece of clothing with a multi-colored bikini bottom from Missoni.

As for her aesthetics, the model let her brunette tresses down, wore minimal makeup and looked straight into the camera to strike a very sultry pose. Per the geotag, the picture was captured in Turks & Caicos Islands and the photo shoot was part of Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Edition 2016.

Within a few minutes of having been posted, the snap garnered more than 16,000 likes and close to 170 comments wherein fans and followers could be seen drooling over the model’s sexy pose and showering her with sexually-explicit and complimentary comments.

Admiring the model’s body, one fan wrote that Emily has the “perfect face and body,” while another one called her “utterly breathtaking.” Another fan said that Emily should be back on the covers of Sports Illustrated magazine because she is absolutely gorgeous.

Prior to posting the said racy photo, Emily treated her fans to another picture wherein she was featured wearing a sports bra by Calvin Klein which she teamed with matching underwear and a pair of jeans atop it. Through her ensemble, the model flaunted her well-toned figure and also flashed her signature smile.

And as Emily opted for a makeup-free look, a glance at the comments sections showed that everyone loved to see her natural beauty. As of the writing of this piece, the picture racked up 40,000-plus likes and close to 300 comments.

According to an article by Fashion Week Daily, although it looks like the New York native breaks a sweat in the gym all the time to maintain her amazing body, the model said that it is not the case and she sometimes gets out of shape too.