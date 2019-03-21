WWE Rumors: WWE May Actually Change Kurt Angle’s Opponent In His ‘Farewell Match’ At ‘WrestleMania 35’

Fans weren't happy with the selection, and WWE is now aware of that.

This week on Monday Night Raw, wrestling fans were anxiously awaiting the reveal of Kurt Angle’s last ever opponent for a match at WrestleMania 35. Numerous guesses were thrown out and it could have been anyone, but when the reveal finally happened, it seemed underwhelming. Baron Corbin was officially announced as the final opponent that Angle will ever have in a WWE wrestling ring, but rumor has it that things may change.

With just over two weeks to go until WrestleMania 35, there is always the possibility of a change in the card, but will WWE go through with it? According to a tweet from WrestleVotes, WWE is thinking twice about their decision to schedule this match.

“From a source: Angle vs Corbin is being ‘reconsidered.’ WWE did not expect this type of negative reaction, and thus, they don’t want such a negative feel to Kurt’s final contest.”

As soon as the announcement was made and Corbin was selected as the superstar to face Angle in his last match, the backlash came out in full force. Fans hopped on social media and were not thrilled with the big reveal as they feel as if there were so many others who would have been better selections.

Even Kurt Angle’s wife said that his WrestleMania 35 opponent was “very underwhelming.”

Kurt Angle’s Wife Calls His WrestleMania Farewell Opponent “Very” Underwhelming: https://t.co/58Ba3W5Jpa pic.twitter.com/JJXQrbhkSe — Pro Wrestling Sheet (@WrestlingSheet) March 19, 2019

Angle’s wife was actually replying to a tweet from WWE Hall of Famer Jim Ross who said that the choice of Baron Corbin was “Underwhelming.” From there, Giovanna Angle responded to JR’s tweet with the word “very,” and it went from there.

After that, she had tweeted out, “The fans changing We want Cena…..we feel ya” during Angle’s in-ring promo on Raw. Since Monday night, she has deleted those tweets and let the world know that she was just getting into the show.

Guys, it's pro wrestling. Its like watching a movie. I'm no way upset with my husband wrestling Corbin. Lol I love having fun with yall. But It is really nice to see how many fans support Kurt on how he should be sent off. ❤ #AllLove — Giovanna Angle (@GiovannaAngle) March 19, 2019

WWE had teased a number of opponents for Angle’s farewell match in the lead-up to his announcement on Raw. They threw in names such as John Cena, Shelton Benjamin, Chad Gable, Samoa Joe, The Undertaker, and many others.

At the end of it all, none of those superstars had their name announced and the honor of wrestling Kurt Angle in his last-ever match went to Baron Corbin.

On social media, some are stepping up and saying that Baron Corbin is receiving tons of heat for being named as Kurt Angle’s opponent, but is it the right kind of heat? While a heel wants to be booed and hated by the fans, WWE certainly doesn’t want a match at WrestleMania 35 to be ignored or seen as a bathroom break. That is most certainly true for Angle’s “Farewell Match,” and that is why rumors say things may change.