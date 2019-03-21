‘Game Of Thrones’ Final Season: New Season 8 Poster Is Revealed

Who will win the battle for the iron throne in the final season of 'Game of Thrones'?

With only 24 days until the highly anticipated final season of Game of Thrones airs, the Season 8 poster has been revealed by HBO. And, as to be expected, the theme for the last season of the hit epic fantasy series will focus on the battle for the iron throne. However, the network has also incorporated a chilling aspect to the Season 8 poster.

Season 7 of Game of Thrones concluded with the Night King (Vladimir Furdik) raising one of Daenerys’ (Emilia Clarke) dragons from the freezing deeps of a lake beyond the Wall. Which means that, as the Night King leads his army of the undead into Westeros, he also has the addition of an ice dragon.

Jon Snow (Kit Harington) and Daenerys are somewhat prepared for the Night King’s attack, with their knowledge of what will kill the white walkers, and the Night King’s legion of undead wights. However, it will still be an uphill battle when each life lost has the potential of being risen again by the Night King to fight against the people of Westeros.

In addition to the battle against the Night King, there is still conflict regarding who will is entitled to sit upon the iron throne.

The new poster, released by HBO, reflects some of this conflict. The image shows the iron throne in close detail, letting fans know that the battle for ownership will continue in Season 8 of Game of Thrones. However, the bottom of the throne morphs into the head of a dragon. It is this bottom half of the image that now has fans speculating.

HBO

As E! Online points out, it is highly likely that dragons will play a crucial role in the final season of Game of Thrones.

The Targaryens, owners of dragons, have traditionally held the iron throne. So, with the advent of a dragon head infused with the image, the assumption can be made that a Targaryen will continue to rule in Westeros by the end of the final season. Of course, the question is, which Targaryen will rule: Jon or Daenerys?

Viewers also know that the Night King has a dragon now. So, the potential is also there that he could take ownership of the iron throne. However, considering the dragon in the image has orange eyes, and not the blue eyes of the Night King’s ice dragon, this scenario doesn’t seem likely.

Some viewers have also pointed out that with the addition of the dragon’s eyes, the theme of fire and ice appears to be present against the stony color of the iron throne.

The final season of HBO’s Game of Thrones will begin on April 14. The synopsis for Season 8 or its subsequent episodes has not yet been released. Although, as previously reported by The Inquisitr, the length times for each episode in the final series has recently been announced.