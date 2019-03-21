Kylie Jenner Gushes About Motherhood: ‘I Was Definitely Made For This And She Has Changed My Life’

One thing is for sure — Kylie Jenner absolutely loves being a mom.

The 21-year-old regularly takes to her Instagram account to share both photos and videos of baby Stormi and it’s easy to see that she loves her daughter so much. This year, Jenner also threw the 1-year-old an over-the-top bash for her 1st birthday that included everything from carnival rides to the infamous “baby sharks.”

Now the lip kit mogul is sharing the love for her baby girl once again, this time in an interview with Interview Germany. Jenner tells the publication that she has always wanted to be a young mom and while some people second-guessed her, she still says that she always knew it was her calling. But until after Stormi was born, Kylie didn’t realize just how much she would cherish motherhood.

“And I always knew I was ready but you don’t know what that love and that feeling is like until after you have a child, but I feel like I was definitely made for this and she has changed my life for the better.”

Kylie also noted that her life didn’t even really start until she had Stormi and since giving birth, she has become a lot more positive. The mother-of-one has also been really open about the fact that she wants more kids but she did also shut down the baby rumors, saying that she isn’t ready to expand her family just yet.

“I do want more kids but I do not have any plans in the near future to have children right now,” she told the publication.

Jenner was also asked how she deals with people on social media and she says that every day, she has millions of people giving their opinion on things and she’s just gotten used to it and doesn’t remember what life was like before it. Though some of the comments hurt her feelings, Jenner shared with the magazine that she feels like God put her in that position because he knew she could get through it.

And as The Inquisitr recently shared, Kylie opened up about her booming Kylie Cosmetics business and being named the youngest self-made billionaire. After receiving the title, Jenner received a lot of backlash saying that she isn’t “self-made” because her sisters paved the way. But Kylie says that there’s really no other word to use other than “self-made.”

“That is the category that I fall under. Although, I am a special case because before I started Kylie Cosmetics, I had a huge platform and lots of fans. I did not get money from my parents past the age of 15,” she dished.

Additionally, Jenner pointed out that all of the money in the bank is from what she earned, not a dime is from her parents.