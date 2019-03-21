Jeanine Pirro’s Fox News Show Will Be Preempted For Second Straight Week

Justice With Judge Jeanine has been preempted for the second straight week after its host, Jeanine Pirro, made comments about Congresswoman Ilhan Omar’s Islamic faith. CNN reports that her slot on the network’s listings for Saturday has been replaced with another program. A source also told CNN that Pirro had been suspended.

Much like several other commentators on the Fox News Channel, Pirro has been openly supportive of President Donald Trump. He recently used his Twitter account to call on Fox to reinstate her.

“Bring back @JudgeJeanine Pirro,” he wrote. “The Radical Left Democrats, working closely with their beloved partner, the Fake News Media, is using every trick in the book to SILENCE a majority of our Country. They have all out campaigns against @FoxNews hosts who are doing too well.”

According to CNN, her suspension is supposed to last for two weeks, which means that Justice With Judge Jeanine should return before March is over.

Although the network did not announce Pirro’s suspension, they publicly denounced her comments, which questioned Congresswoman Omar’s patriotism because of her religion.

“We strongly condemn Jeanine Pirro’s comments about Rep. Ilhan Omar,” the network’s statement read, as reported by Variety. “They do not reflect those of the network and we have addressed the matter with her directly.”

However, the network has not commented on her show’s preemption or her alleged suspension.

“We’re not commenting on internal scheduling matters,” the network commented, as reported by TVLine

Jeanine Pirro's weekend show on Fox News, "Justice with Judge Jeanine," will be pre-empted for a second straight week, according to the network's schedule https://t.co/gm88JF2Kxy pic.twitter.com/LwlHPvzgFJ — CNN (@CNN) March 21, 2019

Fans and Donald Trump may want the show back, but there are groups lobbying to have it off the air permanently. As The Wrap reports, The Council on American-Islamic Relations wants advertisers to drop Fox News until the network fires Pirro.

“Fox News must clearly state that Jeanine Pirro will not be allowed back on the air after her long history of Islamophobic hate rhetoric,” a statement from the group’s president, Nihad Awad, read. He also called for decisive action to be taken against other Fox News hosts, like Tucker Carlson, for example.

During the furor that erupted after her comments, Pirro issued a statement in which she claimed that she had not intended to question whether Omar’s religion undermined her patriotism, Variety reports. The former federal judge said that she was simply asking questions and “trying to start a debate.” She ended her statement by inviting the freshman congresswoman to appear on her show.

Justice With Judge Jeanine normally airs on Saturday at 9 p.m. ET.