Marvel Studios Releases New TV Spot For ‘Avengers: Endgame’

A new mini-trailer has been released for Avengers: Endgame, but don’t get too excited folks, it’s all old material. This is the fourth clip released for the film following two official full-length trailers and one Super Bowl TV spot. The new video is 30-seconds long and will serve as the newest commercial for the film.

After Marvel Studios shared the video this morning on their Twitter, fans began freaking out about a new trailer so quickly after the official trailer debuted last week. It turns out it’s all footage fans have already seen in the three previous videos, but the voiceover is slightly different this time around.

The TV spot starts out with the heroes who were dusted away by Thanos’ snap at the end of Avengers: Infinity War. As with previous trailers, these “dead” heroes are in black and white with only the color red emphasized. Black Panther (Chadwick Boseman) is the first hero seen, followed by Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch), Hope Van Dyne (Evangeline Lilly), the Winter Soldier (Sebastian Stan), Gamora (Zoe Saldana), Star-Lord (Chris Pratt), and Drax (Dave Bautista).

After throwback scenes of the heroes, the Avengers Quinjet is seen flying into New York City which was seen in the last trailer. Hawkeye/Ronin (Jeremy Renner) is then seen aboard the jet with Black Widow (Scarlett Johansson) and then there is a brief shot of Thor summoning lightning as he holds Stormbreaker.

Today we have a chance to take it all back. Whatever it takes. Marvel Studios’ #AvengersEndgame is in theaters April 26. pic.twitter.com/6Fu6m9ZQUv — Marvel Studios (@MarvelStudios) March 21, 2019

Iron Man (Robert Downey Jr.) is then shown briefly aboard the Benetar where he is stranded in space. Shortly after, the now iconic scene featuring the Avengers in their matching white uniforms plays out, but this time around Tony Stark is zoomed in on, as opposed to the last trailer where he’s not as close up in the frame. The new mantra “Whatever it takes,” is said by Captain America (Chris Evans), Hawkeye, and Iron Man before the Avengers logo pops up.

Steve Rogers narrates the 30-second spot by announcing that the heroes have lost friends and family, and adds a new line of dialogue not yet heard in the previous trailers.

“Today we have a chance to take it all back,” Steve says.

BREAKING: The Russo Brothers drop a new #AvengersEndgame TV spot! It doesn't have any new footage, but there is some new dialogue https://t.co/FsLAzlGpN2 pic.twitter.com/NvchQPQ0Oi — Screen Rant (@screenrant) March 21, 2019

This new line from Steve could take place right before the surviving heroes track down Thanos, or before they attempt time travel through the Quantum Realm. This line also suggests that Steve will be leading the team in their quest since he appears to be the one preparing them for pending battle.

To see how it all plays out, catch Avengers: Endgame on April 26.