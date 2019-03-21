Jamie Lynn Spears Says Being A Good Mom Has Nothing To Do With Age: ‘Love Is All It’s Really About’

Jamie Lynn Spears thinks that age ain’t nothing but a number.

When she was just 17-years-old, Spears made headlines for giving birth to her first child, Maddie Aldridge. At the time, she was starring on the Nickelodeon show Zoey 101 but a lot has changed between then and now. The 27-year-old recently sat down for an interview with Dopple, where she was asked about what it was like to have a child at such a young age.

“I don’t feel like a young mom at all now, but I guess that’s because I had my first daughter so very young. I use to be insecure at times, because I was always the youngest mom in the room,” she shared.

“I quickly learned that being a good and competent mother has nothing to do with age. I have met some of the most wonderful amazing moms who are anywhere from 20 years old to 50 years old, so young or old, love is all it’s really about.”

Now, Spears is proud mom to two girls — 10-year-old Maddie and almost 1-year-old Ivey. The singer also dished on how the transition from having one kid to two kids went in her little family and according to Jamie Lynn, it was really smooth. The 27-year-old says that if both kids were under 5-years-old, it would probably be a little bit more difficult but since Maddie is older, she is able to help out quite a bit with her sister.

She also shared a little more advice with fellow parents, including what she has learned since having children. Jamie Lynn says that it is vital that you don’t compare yourself to other parents because since each child is different, so is each mother. Spears tells parents to always go with their instinct or gut and don’t second guess. Of course, she also points out that there is no universal right and wrong.

“Something that works for someone else, may not work for you and your baby and vice versa.”

As The Inquisitr previously shared, the mother-of-two took to her Instagram account to celebrate the 14th anniversary of her hit Nickelodeon show, Zoey 101. In the short video post, the infamous Zoey 101 intro is played. But while many fans were talking about how they cannot believe that it has already been 14 years since the show first premiered, a lot of them couldn’t help but notice two certain hashtags on the post.

Along with a tribute to the show, Jamie Lynn let fans know with a hashtag on the photo that the show didn’t end because she was pregnant; it actually ended because her contract was up, shutting down any potential comments that she was afraid people would leave on the post. Right now, Jamie Lynn says she is focusing on her family but also has a few projects she’s working on.