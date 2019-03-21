Lily Aldridge Celebrates Arrival Of Spring With Sultry Swimsuit Photo Just Over A Month After Giving Birth

Lily Aldridge may have given birth just over a month ago, but her body sure doesn’t give it away. On Wednesday, the Victoria’s Secret model took to her Instagram page to share a sultry black-and-white snapshot of herself in a swimsuit to mark the arrival of spring.

In the photo in question, the 33-year-old model is donning a black one-piece swimsuit with a white piece in the midsection that ties around her waist while leaving a portion of her stomach exposed. The top part features only one strap that goes over the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model’s left shoulder, drawing attention to the well-structured shoulder line of the exposed right side. As the tag in her post suggests, the number she is wearing is by Lauren Ralph Lauren.

Aldridge is leaning against a thin rope, which appears to belong to a boat, as she looks at the horizon at a point off camera with her lips slightly parted in a seductive, yet contemplative way. She is wearing her brunette hair pulled back in a low knot, in a casual and relaxed hairstyle. She appears to be wearing little to no makeup, letting her natural features glow.

She is standing with her legs slightly apart in a pose that highlights her natural curves, particularly her wide hips and strong legs.

At the time of this writing, the post, which Aldridge shared with her 5.3 million Instagram followers, garnered more than 86,000 likes and over 360 comments within a day of having been posted. Users of the popular social media platform took to the comments section to share their admiration for the model and note how gorgeous she looks.

“Perfect, feels like it could be a flashback, like Jackie O, but it’s really just timeless. Perfect,” one user wrote.

“Its a beautiful time of the year…..” another one chimed in, referring to spring.

As the Daily Mail reported, Aldridge gave birth to Winston Roy — her second child with her husband, the Kings of Leon frontman Caleb Followill — on January 29. The couple welcomed daughter Dixie Pearl in August 2012, the report further pointed out. Aldridge and Followill announced they were expecting their second child via their Instagram pages in August.

Aldridge, who walked in her first Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show in 2009, and Followill became engaged in 2010 after meeting in 2007 at the Bonnaroo Music Festival. They married on May 12, 2011, at the San Ysidro Ranch in Montecito, California, in an intimate ceremony, the Daily Mail report added.