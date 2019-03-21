WWE Rumors: The Undertaker’s Next Match Date Revealed By ‘Wrestling Observer,’ But It’s Not At ‘WrestleMania’

If the latest rumors are to be believed, it won’t be much longer before The Undertaker makes his return to the WWE ring. However, that doesn’t appear to have changed things with regard to his status for WrestleMania 35, as it remains unclear whether “The Deadman” will be competing at the event where he established his legacy via a historic winning streak.

Citing the latest issue of The Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Wrestling Inc. wrote that The Undertaker is scheduled to appear at WWE’s next Saudi Arabia show, which will be taking place on May 3. This seemingly confirms that the legendary WWE superstar has not yet retired after close to three decades with the company and a dramatically reduced, part-time schedule in recent years. As further noted, the new update suggests that all is well between The Undertaker and WWE. This news comes despite reports that the promotion was not happy that he signed up to appear at All Elite Wrestling’s Starrcast 2 convention on Memorial Day weekend.

At the moment, it’s still unclear whether The Undertaker will be competing at WrestleMania 35 on April 7, as WWE has yet to announce his participation at the yearly pay-per-view event. However, Wrestling Inc. pointed out that his face was on WWE’s WrestleMania 35 graphic, as seen on a production truck at this week’s episode of Monday Night Raw.

Per Bleacher Report, The Undertaker’s appearance at WWE’s Saudi Arabia event in May will mark the third time in two years he will be wrestling in the country. Last year, two of his four matches took place in Saudi Arabia, with the first being a casket match victory against Rusev at The Greatest Royal Rumble in April. The second contest was a tag team match, as he and Kane (aka The Brothers of Destruction) lost to Shawn Michaels and Triple H (aka D-Generation X) at Crown Jewel in November.

While The Wrestling Observer Newsletter did not mention any possible opponent for The Undertaker at the Saudi Arabia show, Wrestling Inc. explained that the event should represent “another huge payout” for the longtime WWE mainstay, who turns 54 on Sunday. Last year’s Saudi shows — The Greatest Royal Rumble and Crown Jewel — turned out to be WWE’s biggest money-earners in 2018 “by a wide margin.”

However, the Saudi Arabian government’s alleged role in the murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi last October resulted in WWE receiving a lot of flak for its business agreement to hold several shows in the country. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, several U.S. lawmakers had called on the company to call off Crown Jewel amid the allegations, though the event still pushed forward as scheduled, despite the backlash.