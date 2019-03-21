Alexina Graham Is Victoria’s Secret Newest Angel And The First Redhead To Hold The Title

Victoria’s Secret has a new Angel, and it is a fiery one. Alexina Graham just became the brand’s first ever red-haired Angel, a decision that was announced on the official Victoria’s Secret Instagram account — as well as on Graham’s — on Thursday.

The 29-year-old model took to the social media platform to share a snapshot of herself in a sexy black bra and silver-gold underwear while wearing white wings around her waist. In the photo, the British beauty is looking down at the wings with a bright, beautiful smile on her face.

In an interview with Glamour UK, the model said that she found out she would be joining the select group of Angels while she was having dinner with one of her best friends. They were dining out at a restaurant in SoHo, New York.

“My agent sent me a screenshot of an email saying, ‘you are joining the VS family in 2019!’ So, I called her thinking she was joking, and she said, ‘no it’s true!’ So, me and my friend just got Champagne – it was such a great way to find out! We kept it chic though, darling!” Alexina told the magazine.

The feat means so much more to her, personally, because she will be representing redheads at the top of the industry. This outcome feels so good, Alexina says, particularly after years of being bullied for her hair color and her freckles, per Glamour UK. In addition to her fiery hair, Graham was also skinny and kind of nerdy, traits which made her an even more likely target. Considering this background, Graham said that this is her “two fingers up at my bullies” moment.

Victoria’s Secret also celebrated Graham on its verified Instagram page by sharing a clip featuring the model. The clip joined the announcement that she would be joining the Angels family this year. Users of the social media platform took to the comments section to congratulate the model, and to wish her all the luck in the world as she embarks on this new adventure.

“You have one cool personality, and that’s why I think you’re gonna be a great angel!” one user wrote.

The news comes just a week after it was announced that her fellow model — and best friend — Barbara Palvin was joining the ranks, becoming the brand’s 15th Angel. Palvin will become the first Hungarian to ever hold the coveted title, as Vogue magazine pointed out. Palvin took to her Instagram page on Wednesday to post a photo of herself alongside Graham, perhaps in anticipation of the announcement that her friend would be joining her.