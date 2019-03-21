‘Real Housewives Of New York City’ Star Ramona Singer Says She’s Trying To ‘Think Before I Speak’

Is Ramona Singer trying to turn over a new leaf after all these years?

The sharp-tongued businesswoman has had her mouth get her in trouble more than a few times on The Real Housewives of New York City, and Singer has finally realized that a lot of the times, what she has said has been wrong. In an interview with Page Six, Singer reveals that she is working on making a conscious effort to practice what she preaches and think before she speaks.

“The way I personally evolved is I try not to be such a control freak, I try to live in the moment more, I try to be more calm and not so agitated,” she told the publication. “I’m trying to think before I speak. [It] doesn’t always work, but I’m trying.”

Singer also shared that this season, the tone of the women is really different than the prior seasons, mostly because Bethenny Frankel lost boyfriend Dennis Shields and that has really softened her. Then, there’s Luann de Lesseps, who is fresh off her second stint in rehab, and it really just made the group more vulnerable and the dynamic different.

As The Inquisitr shared yesterday, Singer found herself in a little bit of hot water for some comments she made on an episode of the show. In the episode, Ramona is chatting with some of the other ladies in the cast when she makes some not so nice comments about Bethenny Frankel’s late boyfriend, Dennis Shields, who had passed away three weeks prior due to a suspected drug overdose.

“How smart can Dennis be? I mean, he was on drugs,” Ramona said.

Prior to the episode airing, Singer wanted to set the record straight and apologize for what she had said in the episode. So the mother of one took to her Instagram stories to apologize for her actions and admit that what she said was wrong.

“I cringed when I saw what I said about Dennis in tonight’s episode. It definitely wasn’t one of my finer moments,” she wrote. “I respected and liked him very much and I sincerely apologize to his family and Bethenny for my thoughtless comments.”

During this season of RHONY, Bethenny has clearly been having a rough time dealing with the death of her on-again, off-again boyfriend and even revealed that Dennis had proposed to her prior to his passing. Shields died at his Trump Tower apartment in August of a suspected drug overdose though the official cause of death was found to be “undetermined.”

Due to religious reasons, an autopsy was not performed on the 51-year-old.