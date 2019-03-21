Watch Netherlands Vs. Belarus UEFA Euro 2020 Qualifier Live Stream: Start Time, Preview, How To Watch Online

After their disastrous failure to qualify for the 2018 FIFA World Cup, the Netherlands is behind their quest to qualify for the 2020 European Championships as they host Belarus.

The prospects for Netherlands football, a team that came with an extra-time goal of winning the World Cup in 2010, looked bleak just one year ago. At that time, the Oranje had failed to even qualify for the 2018 FIFA World Cup, as The Evening Standard reported, after two years earlier failing to qualify for the 2016 European Championships. But then the team took a sudden upward turn, surpassing both Germany and France — the two most recent World Cup winners — to get into the Final Four of the first-ever UEFA Nations League. Now the Dutch have another chance at redemption as they begin their qualification campaign for the 2020 Euros, as they host Belarus — a team that has never qualified for the Euros or the World Cup — in a match that will live stream from Rotterdam.

To find out how to watch a live stream of the Netherlands vs. Belarus UEFA Euro 2020 Qualifier Group C match, see the streaming information at the bottom of this article. Kickoff is scheduled for 8:45 p.m. Central European Time at the 51,000-seat Stadion Feijenoord, also known as De Kuip, in Rotterdam, Netherlands, on Thursday, March 21. In Belarus, the live stream will begin at 10:45 p.m., Moscow Standard Time.

In the United Kingdom, the game gets underway at 7:45 p.m. Greenwich Mean Time on Thursday. In the United States, kickoff is scheduled for 3:45 p.m. Eastern Daylight Time, 12:45 p.m. Pacific. In India, the live stream gets going at 1:15 a.m. on Friday morning, March 22.

The Netherlands is placed in Group C, and with the top two teams from each group qualifying for the 2020 tournament, the Dutch appear poised to end their major-competition qualification drought. Of the four opposing teams, per UEFA.com, only Germany appears capable of competing with Netherlands for the top spot. Estonia and Northern Ireland round out Group C.

Netherlands has drawn England in the UEFA Nations League semifinals scheduled for June 6 in Portugal, and England Manager Gareth Southgate is expected to turn up in Holland on Thursday to scout the Dutch team, according to The Standard.

Netherlands and Liverpool striker Virgil van Dijk led his country two the UEFA Nations League semifinals. Stuart Franklin / Getty Images

To watch a live stream of the Netherlands vs. Belarus UEFA Euro 2020 Qualifier Group C opening match, use the stream provided by ESPN3, the free streaming-only network provided by sports broadcasting conglomerate ESPN, included with most internet service provider subscriptions.

Another way to watch the Netherlands vs. Belarus UEFA Euro 2020 Qualifier live stream online from Rotterdam, Holland, is to access the streaming video provided by Univision Now or download the Univision app. Univision also streams live on the Roku set-top streaming device, allowing fans to watch the Netherlands vs. Belarus UEFA Euro 2020 qualifier match streaming live on their TV sets.

To view the Netherlands vs. Belarus UEFA Euro 2020 De Kuip showdown live stream for free without a cable subscription, fans can also check out an internet TV streaming service such as Sling TV, or Fubo TV. Both of those “over-the-top” services require credit card information and subscription fees, but they also offer seven-day trial periods. If the subscription is canceled prior to the expiration of that free week, fans can watch the Holland-Belarus Group C game streamed live at no charge.

In the Netherlands, NPO 3 has the live stream while in Belarus, the state-owned channel Belarus 5 streams the game. In the United Kingdom and Ireland, the game will be streamed by Sky Go Extra, which means that to access a live stream, fans in the U.K. and in Ireland require a Sky Sports subscription. Subscribers then need to register for the satellite network’s Sky Go streaming service, which is free, but fans must fill out some basic information to obtain a Sky Go login.

Once registration is complete, go to Sky Go Sports’ login page. Then, at last, fans can stream the match live from Brussels. Sky Go is also available on most mobile devices by downloading the Sky Go app. A full list of compatible devices can be found on the Sky Go site.

Throughout much of Africa, Super Sport streams the game, while in the Middle East, BeIn Sports Connect will be the main live streaming source. For fans in India, Sony Liv will stream the UEFA Euro 2020 qualifier. For a full list of further live stream sources for Netherlands vs. Belarus in countries around the world, check out the Live Soccer TV site.