Beto O’Rourke & Kamala Harris Is The ‘Most Dangerous Ticket’ For Trump, According To Steve Bannon

While candidates continue to throw their hats in the ring for the 2020 U.S. presidential election, former Trump senior adviser Steve Bannon is weighing in on the ticket he thinks poses the biggest threat to the current president.

The Daily Beast says that Bannon is currently on a speaking tour in Italy as a guest of a conservative Italian group called Lettera 22 to talk about “the importance of populism in upcoming European parliamentary elections.”

So at the Angelica Library in Rome, near the Piazza Navona, Bannon was also happy to take questions about the 2020 U.S. election, and what he thinks about the field so far. The political consultant and former Breitbart editor shared that right now, he thinks the biggest threat to Donald Trump would be a ticket with Beto O’Rourke and Kamala Harris.

“Beto on the ticket with Harris is the most dangerous ticket for Trump.”

And Bannon also reminded the crowd that Trump’s former opponent, Hillary Clinton, is still lurking like a “vampire,” joking that someone might want to think about “driving a stake” through her heart and hinting that not all wounds of the past have healed.

Bannon also had some harsh words for Chinese leader Xi Jinping and Pope Francis, who he believes have signed on for some sort of deal.

Bannon is convinced that Xi wants to “conquer all,” and that a deal with Rome is just the first step.

“I’m a practicing Catholic. The pope and his henchmen have sold out the Catholic Church to communist China.”

The Inquisitr reports that Bannon might have left his post at the White House, but he’s not done spreading his alt-right message. In a new documentary called The Brink, Bannon allowed director Alison Klayman to follow him for a “fly on the wall” approach to the zealot who is traveling Europe on speaking engagements.

About his time as part of the Trump administration, he suggests that someone needed to dig in and do the dirty work.

“There’s no glamour to the job. I hated every second I was there. The West Wing has bad karma to it. They say, ‘Because you were doing bad stuff!’ But I was doing the Lord’s work.”

But John DeFore of The Hollywood Reporter reviewed the documentary, calling Bannon’s rhetoric “stale.” DeFore added that Bannon on film and in the flesh was boring, saying that he doesn’t hold up to the myth of the man behind the president.