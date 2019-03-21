Luke Perry’s Death Led To 90210 Cast Reunion, Brian Austin Green Says

Following the recent sudden death of actor Luke Perry, a group of Perry’s co-stars on Beverly Hills 90210 got together to remember their late friend.

Brian Austin Green, who played David Silver on the popular 1990s show, revealed on a recent episode of his podcast (per Page Six) that the former 90210 actors recently gathered at Gabrielle Carteris’ house in honor of Perry.

“[I saw] people I hadn’t seen in at least 18 years, at least,” Green said on the …With Brian Austin Green podcast this week. “”It was very mixed emotions because you were happy to see everybody and you felt like, ‘God, it’s been so long’ … but what a horrible reason to have to see everybody again.” Green did not say who attended.

The now-45-year-old Green starred on 90210 between 1990 and 2000. He did not ever appear on the 90210 reboot series that aired on The CW between 2008 and 2013. However, Green was listed among the past 90210 actors who were attached to participate in the upcoming new 90210 reboot, which was announced prior to Perry’s death.

Jason Priestley, Ian Ziering, Jennie Garth and Tori Spelling were announced as likely cast members, although Perry was not. The six-episode series, per Forbes, is essentially a reboot without a reboot, as the actors play versions of themselves, as they reassemble for an updated version of their popular show.

“It was definitely interesting. It had its fun, funny, like, laugh times and then it had its moments of … I don’t fully know what to say,” Green said of the reunion.

Green had been criticized, following Perry’s death, for not immediately making any public statement, even though most of the other 90210 actors had within a day or two of the actor’s death. Green eventually said on an earlier episode of his podcast, per The Hollywood Reporter that “everyone grieves in different ways” and that “everyone should respect everyone’s process.” He also revealed that he had sent a text to Perry following the actor’s death.

Luke Perry died on March 4 at the age of 52, a few days after suffering a massive stroke. The actor, who in recent years had been a cast member on Riverdale, also has a part in Quentin Tarantino’s upcoming movie Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, which will serve as his final movie role.

Brian Austin Green is married to actress Megan Fox, with whom he has three children. The couple seperated in 2015 but announced the following year that they had reconciled.