‘RHONJ’ Star Teresa Giudice May Be Moving To California If Joe Is Deported, Per ‘OK’

With her husband potentially being deported back to his native Italy, Real Housewives of New Jersey star Teresa Giudice is allegedly considering moving her family to California. OK Magazine reveals that the reality star is considering Los Angeles as her new home if she and her husband Joe part ways.

A source close to the family told the celeb gossip site that Teresa is looking to make a new start for her and her four girls.

“She’s definitely looking at a fresh start and figures why not go to the bright lights on Tinseltown?” they said.

It’s not just the sunny weather that is calling the 46-year-old’s name. Teresa apparently has spin-off ambitions on the mind as well.

“She’s ready to go solo and putting out feelers, and she’s getting a lot of positive feedback,” the source added.

Teresa’s life was flipped upside down when the judge overseeing her husband’s trial ordered him to be deported after serving his sentence. Once his sentence was completed, Joe was moved to an ICE detention facility where he awaits news of whether his appeal to stay in the country will be accepted or not, as The Inquisitr previously reported.

Teresa’s brother Joe Gorga opened up about the ordeal to Us Weekly, saying that his sister was putting on a brave face, but the whole situation had really gotten her down.

“It’s very, very hard. You see, she puts up a good, strong front — she has to,” he said. “She has to raise her children by herself, so she has to be strong. She can’t be weak. You know, you see this tough girl all the time, but she’s weak.”

He added that she tries to keep herself busy so she can stay focused on the things that need taking care of in her life.

“She’s got to keep herself busy. She’s constantly going out because when she’s home, she has no one to hold. No one’s around. [Her] kids, they’re in their activities and they want to be with their friends. You know, she’s a mess,” he said.

Teresa has said that she won’t be moving to Italy if her husband is deported. She said that she couldn’t uproot her kids, Gia, 18, Gabriella, 14, Milania, 13, and Audriana, 9, and that none of them speaks Italian. If Joe is deported, it would likely be splitsville for the pair, though Teresa’s brother says that he is sure the family would take frequent vacations to visit their father in Italy.