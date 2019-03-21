Jennifer Lopez Announces New Single With French Montana ‘Medicine’ With Eye-Catching Artwork

Jennifer Lopez has announced she has a new single with rapper French Montana titled “Medicine.” The song will drop Friday, April 5. With the announcement, she has shared the eye-catching artwork for it via her social media pages.

The single artwork see’s JLo wearing a jeweled headpiece which covers her whole head and three-quarters of her face. The headpiece itself is a sculpture of faces that go around her head. JLo has placed her manicured nails over two mouths. Her expression is fierce as she stares straight into the camera lens. Her eye makeup has been made to match the jewels around her.

This will be Lopez’s first single release since “Limitless” last year, her song for the Second Act movie.

Recently, Jennifer got engaged to American former professional baseball player Alex Rodriguez. According to the BBC, the couple has been together for two years.

The Inquisitr recently reported Lopez shared four photos within one post on her Instagram account of the moment he proposed. The photos detail the moment that Alex bent down on one knee and popped the question to her. In the last two photos, the stunning couple is sharing a passionate kiss. Since the upload, the post has achieved over 7.6 million likes.

Within an hour of her announcement on Instagram, the photo of the new artwork has been liked over 350,000 times.

Lopez’s breakthrough movie, Selena, put JLo on the map. Since then, she has starred in hit films such as Out of Sight, The Wedding Planner, Maid In Manhattan, Monster-in-Law, and Second Act.

Jennifer is not only an established actress, but she is also a popular recording artist. In 1999, On The 6 was her debut album. The album contained the No. 1 single “If You Had My Love” and top 10 single “Waiting For Tonight.” Her follow-up album, J.Lo, cemented her as a pop icon. The album debuted at No. 1 in the U.S. the same week as her film The Wedding Planner opened at No. 1 at the box office. She became the first entertainer to have a No. 1 album and a No. 1 film simultaneously. The album contained some of her biggest singles to date — “Love Don’t Cost A Thing,” “I’m Real,” “Ain’t It Funny,” and “Play.”

Since her second studio album, Lopez released two more albums that have become certified platinum in the States — This Is Me… Then and Rebirth.

Entertainment Weekly reported that Jennifer will do a celebration tour of her hits in honor of her 50th birthday this year. She first announced this news on The Ellen DeGeneres Show. The tour is titled “It’s My Party: The Live Celebration.”