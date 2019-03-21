Barack Obama’s Bracket Picks Are In: Here’s Who He’s Picked To Win The Men’s And Women’s NCAA Tournaments

Former President Barack Obama revealed his bracket picks for the 2019 men’s and women’s NCAA basketball tournaments on Thursday, Sports Illustrated reported.

Obama took to his Twitter account to share his 2019 March Madness bracket with his followers shortly before game one of the men’s tournament kicked off on March 21. While the former president did pick a handful of upsets throughout the competition, he ultimately favored the big schools the Final Four.

The former Commander-in-Chief picked Tennessee, North Carolina, Duke, and Michigan in the men’s tournament, ultimately thinking that the Duke Blue Devils will take home the trophy in a championship game against their rivals, the North Carolina Tar Heels.

In the women’s tournament, Obama sees UConn, Notre Dame, Mississippi State and Baylor making it to the second-to-last games, with UConn coming out victorious in a final game against Baylor.

The former president’s choices earned him a mixture of reactions, with some agreeing with his picks and others finding predicting a different outcome for the tournament. Virginia Senator Tim Kaine — who was Hilary Clinton’s running mate in the 2016 Presidential Election — questioned why the University of Virginia wasn’t one of Obama’s Final Four choices.

“Virginia swings blue in 08 and 12 and we can’t even get a final four nod?” he jokingly responded to the 44th president’s tweet.

Just in the nick of time: My brackets have never been my one shining moment, but here we go again. You can check out my #MarchMadness picks here: https://t.co/c3bjNrIo4w pic.twitter.com/EcCUdnZjun — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) March 21, 2019

According to Sports Illustrated, the former president filled out college basketball brackets every year he that was in office, and though he claimed that they have “never been [his] shining moment,” he has had his fair share of correct picks.

In 2017, Obama predicted a Duke-UNC championship, with the Tar Heels coming out on top. While Duke’s run in the tournament ended after being defeated in the second round by the South Carolina Gamecocks, North Carolina did earn the title of National Champions after beating Gonzaga 71 to 65.

In 2018, his picks weren’t so hot. Obama incorrectly picked Michigan State to take home the trophy, but the team was ousted by Syracuse in the second round. Instead, Villanova and Michigan battled it out on the court, with Villanova winning 79-62 and earning their second title in three years.

If the fan-favorite rivalry between the Tar Heels and the Blue Devils does return for a fourth round this season, there is a possibility that Obama could attend the game. The former president was in attendance of the teams’ first regular season match this year on February 20, when freshman phenom Zion Williamson busted through his shoe, causing him to suffer from a right knee sprain that sidelined him for the rest of the regular season.

Check out President Barack Obama’s complete men’s and women’s NCAA basketball tournament brackets here.