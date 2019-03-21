Jon Bon Jovi Recording Tracks For Band’s New Music On iPhone

Jon Bon Jovi is taking full advantage of technology as he gathers new material for his latest album with Bon Jovi, the band’s 15th studio record. Apparently, he is recording songs on his iPhone and using that to amass a collection of tunes the group will work through and select from for their as yet untitled release.

Bon Jovi is currently in the studio in Nashville, Tennessee, working on the music.

Inquisitr previously reported the band is working at Ocean Way Nashville Recording Studios. They have documented their time there via three short videos. They have not teased fans on social media with any snippets of new music.

As the band gathers together to create new material for their longtime fans, they are also in the midst of preparing for some overseas dates, including their first date in Moscow in 30 years. The band will hold their concert at the same stadium where the last played in 1989 as part of the Moscow Music Peace Festival. The event was organized by then-Bon Jovi manager Doc McGhee.

In an interview with Russian News Agency TASS prior to the band’s journey to Russia, Bon Jovi remarked that he has a collection of songs for the new album and revealed that “they are on my phone.” He noted that he sings tunes into his phone, but they are “bad recordings.”

Participating in the Nashville sessions are band members Tico Torres, David Bryan, John Shanks, Hugh McDonald, and Phil Xenidis. The last new album of material released by Bon Jovi was This House is Not For Sale in November 2016.

The last time Bon Jovi recorded an album in Nashville was for their multi-platinum 2007 album Lost Highway. That record was created and recorded at Blackbird Studios.

.@BonJovi working in the studio on the new album in Nashville TN (2nd video) March 9, 2019

Credit: @JonBonJovi’s IG story pic.twitter.com/pqSxWSgvID — Bon Jovi Updates (@JoviUpdates) March 9, 2019

In April 2018, Bon Jovi was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame by longtime friend, Sirius XM radio host Howard Stern. Jon Bon Jovi personally asked Stern to do the honors as he had always been a supporter and fan of the band. The original lineup was inducted, which included Bon Jovi, Richie Sambora, Bryan, Alec Jon Such, Torres, and Hugh McDonald. McDonald played on almost every Bon Jovi record as a session musician and formally took over for Such after his exit from the band in 1994.

Once upon a time not so long ago… I wrote some cool songs with this extraordinary artist that changed the world. I’m so proud of everything we’ve built together, @jonbonjovi… especially our deep friendship. Blood on blood! pic.twitter.com/ZNwu0zHLHg — Desmond Child (@DesmondChild) March 20, 2019

Sambora abruptly exited Bon Jovi in the middle of their Because We Can Tour in 2013. He has only since played one time with the band, during their Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction.

New music by the band is reportedly expected sometime in 2019.