Rosie Huntington-Whiteley Shows Off Incredible Bikini Body In Latest Instagram Photo

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley is on a sexy streak on Instagram this week. On Thursday, the 31-year-old model took to the popular social media platform to share a sizzling snapshot of herself in a tiny black two-piece bikini that puts her flawless physique on full display.

In this particular photo, the former Victoria’s Secret Angel is featured lying on her side while donning a black straight-cut bikini top with silver hoops adorning the two thick straps that go over her shoulders, drawing attention to the model’s busty figure. The British beauty teamed the top with a matching black bottom that has the same hoops on its sides, which are resting low on the model’s hips to help accentuate her slender but strong lower body.

Rosie is on her right side on the sand, resting her upper body on her forearm while positioning her other arm on her head. She is looking straight ahead at a point off camera in a pose that shows her profile to the onlooker. Her lips are slightly parted in a half-smile that is both defiant and relaxed.

She is wearing her caramel hair slicked back in wet strands that suggest she had recently gone in the ocean, which can be seen slightly in the background of the photo.

As she shared in the caption, Rosie has a new swimwear collection called Rosie Swim, which is now available on Marks and Spencer’s website.

The post, which Rosie shared with her impressive 9.2 million Instagram followers, garnered more than 81,000 likes and over 260 comments in just a few hours of having been posted. Users of the social media platform took to the comments section to praise Rosie’s flawless beauty and to share their excitement over her swimwear line.

“Excited to see your styles on m&s! I love your lingerie so can’t wait for your swim line to hit the stores (I like to shop the brick and mortar way…),” one user offered.

“You are a world class hottie,” another one chimed in.

The former Victoria’s Secret model decided to hang up her wings last year to venture into the business world by launching Rosie Inc., as Fox News reported back in October.

“For me, at the time, I saw an opportunity to build something for myself with my name on it… I’ve always been so aware that modeling is perhaps going to have a very short shelf life,” she said, according to the report.