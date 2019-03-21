Friday’s ‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: JJ Fears He’s Lost Haley, Diana Is Questioned About The Poisoning

Days of Our Lives spoilers for Friday, March 22, reveal that there will be a lot of fear and anger in Salem to end the week.

According to a recent report by Soap Hub, Days of Our Lives fans will see JJ Deveraux (Casey Moss) fear that he’s lost Haley Chen (Thia Megia) for good. JJ has asked Haley to marry him — to help her from being deported. However, she is furious with JJ for disclosing her illegal immigration secret to his father, Jack Deveraux (Matthew Ashford), who then told the whole town during a live broadcast of the mayoral debate.

Jack is now running for mayor of Salem himself, and is using Haley’s situation as the basis for his campaign. Jack was integral in getting Haley arrested, and making sure that she is headed for deportation. However, JJ wants to help in any way possible — not only because he feels guilty, but because he has feelings for Haley.

Sadly, JJ may not get the chance to make things right, as Haley is still very upset with him. She could be turning to Tripp Dalton (Lucas Adams) for help.

Elsewhere in Salem, Days of Our Lives fans will see Tripp drop a bombshell on Claire Brady (Olivia Rose Keegan). Tripp and Claire’s relationship has been a mess from the start. He developed feelings for her while she had a boyfriend, and when she wanted him, he was with Ciara (Victoria Konefal). Claire has basically been scheming and plotting about how to get close to Tripp ever since, and has done some serious things to try and hold on to him.

Claire set the fire at the cabin that nearly killed Ciara, and she is also responsible for telling the authorities that Haley had been hiding out in their loft. When Tripp finds out what Claire has been up to all of these months, he’ll be furious — and things will likely not end well for the pair.

In the latest #DAYS, Tripp has questions for Claire.https://t.co/ZsCmioRrzb pic.twitter.com/ieiOTGyGKD — Days of our Lives (@nbcdays) March 14, 2019

All the while, Diana Colville (Judith Chapman) will get nervous when John Black (Drake Hogestyn) wants to question her about the poisoning of his wife, Dr. Marlena Evans (Deidre Hall). Diana tried to kill Marlena so that she could have John all to herself, and now the police could be hot on her trail — if she left any sort of evidence behind linking her to the attempted murder.

Fans can see all of the drama go down when Days of Our Lives airs weekday afternoons on NBC.