Emily Ratajkowski Is A ‘Babe’ In Latest Instagram Snap As She Puts On A Leggy Display In Skimpy White Lingerie

The model has just announced her partnership with Drink Babe.

Emily Ratajkowski has been very busy as of late. Last month, the 27-year-old model and actress successfully launched her new Inamorata BODY lingerie collection, adding to her already famous Inamorata SWIM line. Now, she is joining in on another business venture, announcing as much on her Instagram page.

Earlier today, the Vogue model took to the popular social media platform to let her 22.1 million Instagram followers know that she will be trying her hand at the wine business. However, she won’t be doing it alone. In fact, Emily is going into business with her “good friend, wine visionary, and fellow entrepreneur” the Fat Jew — real name Josh Ostrovsky — as the newest member of the Drink Babe team.

To celebrate the big news, Emily shared an eye-catching photo designed as a billboard for Drink Babe. In the snapshot, the “Blurred Lines” hottie channeled her inner babe as she posed in white skimpy lingerie while holding a can of Drink Babe wine in her hand.

No, you haven’t read that sentence wrong. The Drink Babe website actually sells wine packaged both in bottles and in cans. Labeled as “the official wine of questionable decisions” on the brand’s Facebook page, Drink Babe offers a selection of bottled and canned wines. The beverages are available in red, rose, and Pinot Grigio flavors — with or without bubbles.

In her latest Instagram snap, Emily chose to showcase the Babe Rose canned wine. To promote the drink, she made use of her most treasured asset — her incredible physique.

Posing against the backdrop of a busy highway and urban skyline — one that had been digitally placed into the picture to appear much smaller in comparison with Emily’s statuesque figure — the model looked like a veritable giant amidst a multitude of tiny cars.

As she held the can of Drink Babe in her right hand, Emily struck a sultry pose, arching her back as if she had just bent down to pick up something. In her other hand, the model held a tiny yellow car.

“ATTACK OF THE 50 FT EMRATA,” Emily hilariously captioned the photo. In addition, she told her fans to be on the lookout for similar billboards popping up in their own hometown.

The sexy snap perfectly flaunted Emily’s enviable figure. The I Feel Pretty actress showed off her toned, endless pins in high-cut bikini bottoms, also putting her pert derriere on full display. Her svelte waistline and rock-hard abs were another focal point in the new photo, as the model showed a generous expanse of tanned skin in the revealing snapshot.

As expected, the steamy pic got a lot of attention from Emily’s Instagram followers, garnering close to 80,000 likes in less than 10 minutes of having been posted. Within a couple of hours, the snapshot raked in more than 375,000 likes and nearly 1,200 comments.

While some people were quick to point out that “that’s not 50 feet, sis,” others embraced the scenario of a giant Emily holding up traffic — wearing nothing but her underwear.

“If Emily picked my car up, I would accept my fate,” chimed in one person.

“Such a babeeee,” penned another.

“Babe for sure!” commented one of her ardent fans, ending their message with a kiss emoji.