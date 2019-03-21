Pauly D & JWoww Respond To Rumors That They’ve Been Hooking Up Again, Per ‘Hollywood Life’

Rumors that a romance between Jersey Shore roommates Pauly DelVecchio and Jenni “JWoww” Farley may be rekindled have been swirling ever since DelVecchio had a hand in throwing a lavish birthday party for Farley at Harrah’s in Atlantic City. Whispers have been circulating that the duo have rekindled their brief romance — one that once played out for the cameras of their fan-favorite reality show — and now a source close to Farley is setting the record straight.

As Hollywood Life shared, Farley and DelVecchio are nothing more than friends. Though DelVecchio did put the epic birthday bash together for his newly-single friend, he meant it as a friendly gesture — and reportedly had no romantic intentions behind it.

“JWoww and Pauly D find it comical that a story came out about them dating. They are both laughing over the fact that people are romantically linking them together again. There’s absolutely no truth to any of it. They love each other dearly as friends, but that’s it,” an insider said.

Furthermore, Farley has been focusing on her children that she shares with her estranged husband, Roger Matthews. Farley’s youngest, Greyson, has been undergoing cognitive therapy to help aid in his autism diagnosis. She has him placed in early-intervention therapy, and as People shared, she’s even remodeled part of her home to make it more sensory-friendly for her little boy.

Additionally, Farley has been involved in a very public divorce with Matthews. The two have been trading scathing words back and forth on social media in the months since they split. They’ve been hurling accusations of abuse — both physical and verbal — at one another, and have even shared video evidence of the alleged fights.

As for DelVecchio, if he and Farley were hooking up once again, she would likely be in danger of getting her heart broken. DelVecchio and his Jersey Shore: Family Vacation costar Vinny Guadagnino are gearing up to move into a home with 20 women for a Bachelor-style dating show. Said show will see the two men competing with each other for the affection of the lucky ladies chosen to shack up with the two men.

As The Inquisitr previously shared, fans went wild for the first promos of A Double Shot Of Love starring DelVecchio and Guadagnino. The promo showed the duo wearing suits with the arms cut off, holding roses dyed in the colors of the Italian flag. Not only will the two be competing against each other for the affection of the women in the house, but the women will also be fighting for their love as well — and it’s very likely that some drama will go down.

“JWoww and Pauly have nothing but love for one another and are very dear friends and would do anything for one another. However, Jenni isn’t thinking about dating right now, nor would she look at Pauly like that,” the insider added.