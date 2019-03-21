‘The Conners’ Still Not Renewed For Season 2 As Contract Talks Heat Up

The Conners has yet to be officially renewed by ABC. However, the show is apparently getting much closer to doing so, as the three main stars of the show — Sara Gilbert, John Goodman, and Laurie Metcalf — have reportedly inked deals.

According to Deadline, The Conners‘ Season 2 announcement is likely right around the corner. The show’s trio of stars have signed off on a deal that would see them filming 13 episodes next season, which is a step up from the 11 episodes they shot in the previous season.

The report reveals that Sara Gilbert, John Goodman, and Laurie Metcalf have all agreed to deals to return next season, and will likely make about $375,000 per episode — which is about $100,000 more per episode than they made for the Roseanne revival.

Now that the three stars are locked in, the show will likely be renewed for Season 2 in the near future. This move would see the rest of the cast — which includes Lecy Goranson, Michael Fishman, and Emma Kenney — ink their own deals to return for the new season.

The Conners was a huge hit for ABC last season. Hot off the heels of the Roseanne revival, which was canceled when the network fired Roseanne Barr for making racist comments via Twitter, the show found a life of its own. The Conners returned with a new name — and a storyline that killed off the family’s matriarch.

The show averaged 9.5 million total viewers, and ranked as the season’s No. 1 new comedy. It was also lauded as the No. 1 overall comedy series for the network.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, fans are hoping that actor Johnny Galecki will return for Season 2 of the show. Galecki plays the role of David Healy on the series, but has only been making appearances as a guest star when he can find the time.

However, now that Galecki’s schedule is about to free up — with his CBS powerhouse comedy series, The Big Bang Theory, coming to an end — viewers want him back on The Conners full time.

“There’s no plan, but there’s a personal hope on my part. That’s kind of my second home with those folks and I still have a bit of a high school crush on that character, so I sure hope so. It was creepy how quickly David reemerged. Most of it was putting the boots back on, but it was downright creepy. These characters reside in you,” Galecki previously told Parade of possibly coming back to the show during an interview.

The Conners will likely return to ABC this fall for Season 2.