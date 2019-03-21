‘Avengers: Endgame’ Fan Theory Suggests Thanos Will Be Defeated In First 20 Minutes

Warning: This article contains spoilers for Captain Marvel’s mid-credit scene and possible spoilers for Avengers: Endgame.

In just over a month, Marvel Cinematic Universe fans will be given the movie they’ve waited 11 years for. Avengers: Endgame once seemed so far away and now is just a few weeks from landing in theaters. The fourth Avengers flick is more than likely the most theorized film in history as fans have been speculating on a plot and outcome for several years. After Avengers: Infinity War debuted last year, fan theories practically doubled as everyone is trying to decipher how the surviving heroes will undo the snap.

After the second trailer for Endgame dropped over a week ago, one major thing was noticed by fans: the absence of Thanos. The Mad Titan was purposefully left out of all trailers and clips of the film which might substantiate a new fan theory revolving around the movie. According to a Reddit user (via BGR), Thanos will be defeated by the remaining heroes within the first 20 minutes of the film.

The theory revolves around two clips recently released by Marvel, one of which has yet to be seen by fans. The first comes in the mid-credits of Captain Marvel, where it’s revealed the superheroine makes her way back to Earth after the events of Infinity War. The second clip was shown to Disney shareholders at a recent meeting. Leaked details of the scene say Rocket and Nebula aid the surviving heroes in tracking down Thanos’ location when Carol Danvers says they need to go and take him down.

#AvengersEndgame: New theory suggests that #Thanos snapped to stop THIS greater villain – https://t.co/L4i7uZu57g — pinkvilla (@pinkvilla) March 13, 2019

In the theory, this all happens rather quickly in the film and the heroes have an easy time taking down Thanos since his Infinity Gauntlet is destroyed. Also, Thor now knows to go for the head. Captain Marvel’s powers will aid tremendously in defeating Thanos, but the heroes are thought to face an even bigger challenge after he is beaten.

The theory suggests the biggest battle will come in reversing the effects of the snap. After Thanos is defeated and nothing changes, a new course of action needs to be taken. As hinted in the most recent trailer by a voiceover of Peggy Carter, the Avengers will have to “start over,” suggesting they will travel back to the first team-up film to prevent the snap from ever happening.

Thanos’ armor on display in ‘Avengers: Endgame’ trailer. Marvel Studios

The heroes will allegedly travel through time by aid of the Quantum Realm to go after the stones. The theory does not suggest, however, what the heroes will do with the stones once they acquire them. Other theories have speculated that the heroes will gather the stones, while others believe they will be destroyed.

Avengers: Endgame premieres on April 26.