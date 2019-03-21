Doug Davidson’s Return To ‘The Young And The Restless’ Celebrated

Finally, at long last, viewers are looking forward to The Young and the Restless they know and love. For months now, Doug Davidson’s beloved character Paul Williams has been suspiciously absent with absolutely no on-screen explanation. Next week, Paul roars back on screen, and the world is rejoicing.

According to The Inquisitr, Paul’s first order of business is to clean house at the Genoa City Police Department. He calls Rey (Jordi Vilasuso) out for circumventing the law in order to help Victoria (Amelia Heinle), Sharon (Sharon Case), and Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott) escape their prison sentences. It even looks like disgraced Rey may find himself looking for a job if he’s unable to convince Paul the situation was an extraordinary circumstance and will never happen again.

It seems the whole world is right again with Davidson back on screen at Y&R. People are celebrating.

General Hospital veteran actress, Genie Francis (Laura) tweeted out her congratulations to her daytime colleague.

“Congrats Doug, you are back where you belong! @DougDavidsonYR.”

Davidson retweeted her and replied, “You are the best!!!”

Francis herself is no stranger to suddenly no longer appearing in scripts because she’s found herself in similar situations in the past during her career on the ABC sudser.

A hint for an upcoming episode! pic.twitter.com/Y11puBmTBD — Doug Davidson (@DougDavidsonYR) March 18, 2019

The actor also posted what he called a “hint” for what’s coming up on Y&R. The name of the Haagen-Dazs ice cream he posted was “Rocky Road,” and it does look like things could get extremely rocky in Genoa City soon. Especially since Nikki, Victoria, and Sharon were wrongfully convicted by Paul’s wife, Christine (Lauralee Bell).

Throughout the last several days, fans have tweeted Davidson about their excitement over his return to the soap.

One loyal viewer tweeted, “When I saw @DougDavidsonYR face for the next episodes preview, I did a fist pump in the air and shouted ‘Yes.’ I have missed your smiling face and common sense approach so much. I can’t wait to see your face!!”

Another fan replied, “OMG I did the exact same thing lol. I’m so happy I wish it were Tuesday now!”

Longtime fans of the show are so happy to see changes they think are positive coming to Y&R as the new regime takes over and works to correct some of the things viewers disliked over the past year or so.

“Glad to see you back on our scenes in a week! Slowly but surely, we getting our beloved Y&R back!” tweeted a fan.

While there have been some apparent rewrites with Arturo (Jason Canela) suddenly having slept with Mia (Noemi Gonzalez) and Katie telling Billy (Jason Thompson) about a song her “friend” sang at Newman Ranch, overall the change is positive.