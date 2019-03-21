Kylie Jenner Shows Off Her Figure, Wearing Tight PVC Number On The Cover Of ‘Interview’ Magazine

Kylie Jenner has graced the cover of Germany’s Interview, posing for the Spring/Summer 2019 issue, and she is looking fiery.

The reality star is wearing a tight red PVC leotard with gloves and a hat to match. The outfit shows off the shape of her bust and her hourglass figure.

In the interview, she expresses that she wants more kids, but not at this point in her life.

“I do want more kids but I do not have any plans in the near future to have children right now,” she told Interview.

She did go on to say that her daughter, Stormi Webster, won’t be on any future Keeping Up with the Kardashians episodes any time soon. Kylie reportedly plans to wait until Stormi is old enough to make that decision for herself.

In the same interview, she did discuss being named a “self-made” billionaire.

“There’s really no other word to use other than self-made because that is the truth. That is the category that I fall under. Although, I am a special case because before I started Kylie Cosmetics, I had a huge platform and lots of fans. I did not get money from my parents past the age of 15. I used 100 percent of my own money to start the company, not a dime in my bank account is inherited… and I am very proud of that,” the makeup icon revealed.

Kylie uses social media as a way of marketing herself and her brands. On Instagram, she has a hugely loyal following of over 129 million users. On Twitter, she has 26.8 million followers.

She is currently in a relationship with rapper Travis Scott, who is also the father of her child. Travis has released three solo studio albums — Rodeo, Birds in the Trap Sing McKnight, and Astroworld— which have all peaked within the top three in the U.S.

Kylie’s career started to kick off after starring in her family’s reality show on E!, Keeping Up with the Kardashians. The show began in 2007, and has celebrated 15 seasons so far. It has enjoyed many spinoffs, including Kourtney and Kim Take Miami, Kourtney and Kim Take New York, Khloe & Lamar, Kourtney and Khloe Take The Hamptons, Dash Dolls, Rob & Chyna, and Life of Kylie.

In 2015, Jenner launched her own business, Kylie Cosmetics, which was originally called Kylie Lip Kits. Forbes reported that her business was worth $900 million in less than three years. She graced their cover after they said she was set to be the youngest self-made billionaire ever.